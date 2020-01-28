The League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County lost a good friend and ally in former New Mexican Editor Rob Dean (“Rob Dean: A journalist, a friend, an inspiration,” Commentary, Jan. 12). He shared our vision of educating and empowering voters, so he approved a partnership with us to produce and distribute nonpartisan voter guides to all New Mexican subscribers, to libraries and schools, and even to the people waiting in line at the polling places.
Rob was a gentleman who believed in respectful dialogue and collaboration. He listened, he led with integrity, and he told truth to power with kindness and humor.
During Rob’s tenure as editor, The New Mexican published an iconic editorial about the work of the League of Women Voters titled, “In league with the angels.” And now Rob is one of them.
Marcy Litzenberg
administrative vice president
League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County
Santa Fe
Forever tainted
The Democrats present evidence while the Republican defense team presents specious process arguments and feign high-minded indignation as to the impropriety of bringing impeachment proceedings against its dear leader (“Dems make their case against the president,” Jan. 23).
Before holding high office, President Donald Trump had spent his adult life in the fast and loose, Wild West world of New York real estate, so naturally he believes he is above the law in all arenas where money and power can be used as a shield as well as a cudgel.
This Senate trial disabuses him of that notion. Even if the 53 Senate Republicans continue to look the other way — very much like those three monkeys who see no evil, hear no evil and, in this instance, speak no truth to power — Trump and his complicit enablers will be forever tainted and reviled in the court of history and justly so.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
Stand up for birth control
Seeing all the photos and reading about all the anti-abortion activists recently (“Standing against abortion,” Jan. 23), there doesn’t seem to be one word about prevention, i.e., birth control. It seems to me that preventing conception is a better solution than marching (the majority of marchers being men!). It has been a number of years since there has been any discourse of any kind for birth control.
Marguerite Gallagher Dimas
Santa Fe
Earned entitlements
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the meaning of the word “entitlement” is, “Something that you have a right to do or have.” That is why I strenuously object to the GOP’s use of the word “entitlement” in regards to Social Security and Medicare and various newspapers’ use of that word in the headline of a story that first ran in the New York Times (“President opens door to entitlement program cuts,” Jan. 23).
We retired five years ago after 45 years of paying into Social Security. That money came from our hard work, taxes we paid and still pay, and the belief that the U.S. government would honor our contribution. Let’s not perpetuate the myth that these programs are unearned handouts. They are ours. We have earned them.
Deborah Dennard
Santa Fe
World is watching
Our elected officials took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, and I expect all of our U.S. senators to support and conduct a fair and transparent impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Truth should outweigh personal opinion and party loyalty, so knowledgeable witnesses should be called to testify. The world is watching, and no one is above the law of the land.
Jan Avent
retired university professor
Santa Fe
