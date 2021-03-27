I have had the pleasure of living in New Mexico for 11 years, and while living here, I have driven through many parts of the state. In the past few years, I have noticed an increasing amount of trash and litter along the sides of the roads. Not just an extra few cans, but miles and miles of plastic bags caught on roadside fences, glass and plastic bottles galore, paper bags, etc.
Has anyone not noticed the amount of debris along Interstate 25 driving to Las Cruces? How about I-25 north of Las Vegas? Or the rest stop along I-25 milepost 350? It looks like a transfer station. Even the sides of Richards Avenue headed to the Santa Fe Community College are covered with debris. This situation would seem to create an unfavorable impression for those visiting New Mexico and for those of us living here — such an everyday eyesore.
Bill Koogler
Eldorado
Comprehensive and local
We are very grateful for The New Mexican’s in-depth, comprehensive coverage of the 2021 Legislative session. Our membership includes 55 local women committed to progressive, democratic reform locally and nationally. For the first time in our five-year history, we focused on advocating for specific bills, learning more about the legislative process and building relationships with policymakers. The New Mexican was an invaluable resource in this effort.
In an age when so many newspapers are going out of business or being purchased by national companies, it is increasingly difficult to access solid community reporting. Yet it’s at the local level where us “regular folk” can have the greatest impact.
Dottie Indyke
Indivisible SOS Santa Fe
In it together
Today I was given a life-saving vaccine, the Moderna version, against the killer COVID-19 at the Santo Domingo Health Center. It’s ironic, as I am of Scottish, Irish and English heritage, but am saved by the Pueblo people who were nearly wiped out by a “plague” of our European ancestors. The lady admitting me explained, “We can’t be safe if everyone around us isn’t well.” You do not need to be a tribal member to get immunized. I did not even feel the shot, done so well, and everyone was pleasant as could be. In and out in 20 minutes or so, and it’s free — with insurance. Conveniently located near the Kewa gas station off Interstate 25, you can stop by to sign up or call for an appointment. So, I thank the Kewa people for looking at the larger picture of life. We’ll make it together, or not at all.
Daniel Gibson
Santa Fe
Overstimulated?
I was just informed that my wife and I will receive stimulus checks. I am retired and have a more than an adequate income. Because of the recent rules changes, I have not had to take money from my IRA this year, resulting in a significant decrease in my taxable income. I believe the stimulus is necessary for many families, but we are not one of them. Many other citizens fit in this same category. I plan to donate this money to charities that make a difference. Or, as an alternative, buy from local businesses struggling to survive. I would give the money back, but that is not possible. Our budget deficit is large enough, and indiscriminate spending does not help. It will result in increased taxes for us all.
Richard Rudman
Santa Fe
An act of compassion
On behalf of the denominational leaders of the New Mexico Conference of Churches, I write to share our concern for the ending of COVID-19. We are especially concerned for the elderly, the immune-compromised and people whose employment places them in vulnerable situations. We commend the creative ministries of our member congregations during COVID-19. We value the work of scientists. We respect the many sacrifices made for the common good of our state by medical professionals, government leaders and essential workers. As we grieve for the nearly 4,000 New Mexicans who have died and stand with the nearly 169,000 who are recovering, we urge members of all of our denominations and all New Mexicans to protect one another by registering for vaccination at the New Mexico Department of Health (cvvaccine.nmhealth.org). We have the faith and power to help save lives. Getting vaccinated is an act of compassion for all people, for ourselves and for all those with whom we live in community.
The Rev. Dr. Kim Fields-Haley
regional connection minister
New Mexico, El Paso and Far West Texas
Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the Southwest
Liquid trash
I walk along Old Santa Fe Trail for exercise and pick up roadside trash as I go. A disturbing portion of that trash consists of alcohol minis, presumably thrown from the windows of vehicles. The upcoming ban on minis is a good idea, but I fear it won’t make much of a dent in the drinking-and-driving problem. There are plenty of beer cans and bottles, large liquor bottles and even wine bottles out there as well.
Andrew Merriell
Santa Fe
