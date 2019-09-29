Road to LANL paved with complication

I have read with interest several articles in The New Mexican regarding the proposal for a new highway between Los Alamos and Interstate 25 (“LANL revives talk of shortcut to Hill,” Sept. 15). I personally think it would be a good thing. Realistically though, I think we have regulated ourselves into an abyss. The engineering and construction are straightforward. But the regulatory burdens, lawsuits and counter lawsuits would make the Aamodt water problems (“Water case nears close after decades,” Sept. 18) look like child’s play.
Jon Hicks
White Rock
Earned support
Two capable women are running to represent our 3rd Congressional District in Congress. One of them, Valerie Plame, retired to Santa Fe after having served the CIA for decades in Brussels, Athens and Langley, Va. I thank her for her service to our country.
But the job description for a member of Congress is to advocate for the needs, concerns and passions of the people in her district. Teresa Leger Fernandez, born and raised in our 3rd District, has spent her adult life immersed in local issues. After graduating from Yale and Stanford Law School, Leger Fernandez returned to New Mexico to become an advocate for water rights, voting rights, updated infrastructure and clean energy. She has worked with pueblos on economic development and with those seeking affordable housing. I thank Leger Fernandez for her decades of service in our 3rd Congressional District. She has earned my support.
Jane Coutts
Santa Fe
Hear the thunder
Regarding Greta Thunberg’s address to the United Nations: Hear the thunder! Nature does not care about your home or your bank account; it does not care about your new car, your condo in Vail; nature does not care about your politics or your religion; nature does not care about your kids or your parents; nature does not care if you like the Beatles, the Clash or Mozart. Nature does not care.
Richard Wilson
Santa Fe
Being the change
It is likely I was the only person present at the march for Climate Change in Santa Fe who attended her first rally in 1937. I sat on the White House lawn and chanted, “Pass the American Youth Act … Jobs and education … We shall not be moved.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt was president. We are bit better today on those issues, but far from where we need to be almost 83 years later. I wish the kids had also chanted at the Sept. 20 climate change protest, “What are you ready to give up today to help save the planet?” Will you walk to school even if it takes half an hour or bike there if you have one? Will you give up plastic bags? Rallies are always exciting, and the kids were great but impractical. Will you “let it mellow if it’s yellow?” Will you plant a tree? What will you do? Without action, as little will happen as it has since 1937. I was wearing my “Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights” T-shirt. Population control is relevant to climate action.
Alice K. Ladas, Ed.D.
Santa Fe
Country needs care
Yes, President Donald Trump’s mental health is not a criminal issue. It’s a health issue: the health of our nation.
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Here’s to cruelty-free
As a bit of an animal lover, I have been scouring the internet for some special occasion celebrating animals. I came across an international observance called a “day for animals,” but it wasn’t quite what I expected.
I was shocked to learn that nearly 99 percent of all domesticated animals are bred and raised for food. That, unlike our cats and dogs, they get no compassion or respect from the meat and dairy industries.
Like many others, I always thought of cows, pigs, and chickens as simply “food on the hoof.” Now, I realize that each dollar I spend on meat and dairy products at the checkout counter subsidizes animal atrocities. I will be replacing animal products in my diet with the new healthful, cruelty-free, plant-based meats and dairy items offered by my supermarket.
Sam Lostus
Santa Fe