The 1994 Northridge, Calif., earthquake caused the collapse of the Santa Monica Freeway. It was rebuilt in 66 days. Surely we can do better on West Alameda Street.
Bonnie Kopp
Santa Fe
Noise pollution matters
In The New Mexican article (“Villarreal won’t run for reelection; a crowded field will vie for her seat,” May 8), several candidates for this November’s election were mentioned. These candidates need to be up on the noise ordinance and the new fines related to moving vehicles. These are semi-trucks, pickups, passenger cars and motorcycles. Under Section 10-2.3, “boom box” is defined, and we all know what it sounds like. A noise disturbance is “any sound which annoys or disturbs reasonable persons with normal sensitivities.” Section 10-2.9, Motor Vehicle Noise, Paragraph C lists four key requirements for exhaust systems that cover those 10% of the loud vehicles on our streets today.
In late January, Councilor Signe Lindell proposed an ordinance that increases fines for excessive vehicle noise. The first ticket is a 60-day “fix it,” the next is $100 followed by $250 and $500 thereafter. This fine started around May 1. Other dangerous driving is going on like running red lights. I asked the mayor about this, and the reply from the police department was an average of one ticket each month for the last 16 months. This is a small fraction of the violations. Candidates for the next election need to be on top of this issue and insist that noise and spending tickets are issued daily in the short-term. And bringing back the unmarked speed vans and red-light cameras in the long-term.
Tom Andrews
Santa Fe
In the pocket
Regarding (“Environmental groups sue state over oil, gas pollution,” May 11). Another example of our governor being in the pocket of the industry? How nice of The New Mexican to defend her breakfast and lunch outings when she should be governing (“It’s worth the money for lawmakers to mingle,” Our View, May 9).
Steven Rudnick
Santa Fe
Divided Edgewood
The small East Mountain town of Edgewood is bitterly divided over Ordinance 2023-002, which was recently approved by Edgewood’s Town Commission. On April 25, the commission voted 4-1 to pass an ordinance restricting the distribution and receiving of medications used for abortion, as well as the operation of abortion clinics within town boundaries (there are no abortion clinics in Edgewood). There are two versions of Ordinance 2023-002; the more recent version claims the Comstock Act of 1873 supersedes New Mexico House Bill 7, also known as the Reproductive Care and Gender Affirming Health Care Act. HB 7 was signed into law by our New Mexico governor in March.
The Edgewood ordinance was derived from templates drafted by Texas attorneys Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the activist group Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, and his partner Jonathan Mitchell, for other towns in New Mexico, such as Hobbs, Clovis and Eunice. The town of Edgewood is under a commission/manager form of government, which allows citizens to petition for a special election/referendum to bring ordinance adoption up to a vote by local registered voters. Petition signature forms are currently being circulated. If you are an Edgewood resident, you may access the petition and instructions to mail it back at this link: wecall4arecall.com.
Russell Wilson
Edgewood
Finally
I was glad to read that George Santos has finally been indicted for his many scams. I thought his comment that he would be a committee chair soon was apt, too — I assume he meant head of the prisoners’ welcome committee.
John Wylie
Eldorado
A cowardly Congress
Millions of Americans, many of them our best, have faced enemy fire for the sake of their country. Many died or saw their comrades die. Many still live with wounds. Politicians sent them. Why, then, are so many Republicans in Congress, many of them decent human beings, so terrified of the hateful vitriol of Donald Trump and the revenge of their insurrectionist colleagues — fearful of risking, for the sake of sane governance, their privilege, their salaries and their excellent health care — when millions of Americans have risked their very lives in the face of enemy fire?
This lack of political and moral courage leaves Congress vulnerable to the worst impulses of demagoguery, bigotry, contempt for the poor, greed, self-entitlement and fascism. Would that our fragile, representative democracy could do better. Instead, we are in danger from a malignant, hateful, vitriolic ex-president who has promised a viciously cruel and corrupt government.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Student films shown
The Jean Cocteau Cinema will host a special screening of local Turquoise Trail and guest student short films at 2 p.m. May 21. Most of the featured films were entries in FilmPrizeJrNM’s second annual statewide youth film festival, which was held in Albuquerque in April. A second event sponsored by FilmPrizeJRNM, highlighting Santa Fe County Films, will be held at Violet Crown on June 6.
One of the films, Water, Star Medicine, won the Middle School Audience Favorite Award for the entire state. The students and teacher composed most of the music and worked together in the field to explore the nature and science of water.
Lisa Spencer and Keilyn Tarango
Santa Fe