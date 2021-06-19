Last Sunday The New Mexican published an editorial (“Rivers, streams belong to the public — period,” Our View, June 13) and in that editorial there was one line that stuck out to me the most. “Should landowners be able to close off those streams, fishing would be limited in New Mexico in ways that are foreign to our way of life.” As an avid fisherman and frequent visitor to the Pecos River and Pecos State Park, I’d like to point out that several miles in different spots on the river already are closed to the public, some going as far as stretching fencing across the river from bank to bank.
The 1945 New Mexico Supreme Court decision in the Red River Valley case makes it clear that rivers are public and access to them is a right of all citizens of New Mexico. The change to that constitutional interpretation, made by former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, was and remains the direct opposite of what was determined by the court — it was overreach at its most obvious. There is no doubt there will be issues with certain people disrespecting the land that will hopefully be reopened, but to close off public lands to the public due to the misbehavior of a minority is not only unfair to those who do respect the land and river, it’s unconstitutional as well.
Terry Rothwell
Santa Fe
The box on the Plaza
What has become of the community discussions on public art and monuments Mayor Alan Webber promised? If this feels like a repeat performance, that’s because last year he promised to create a commission to address the issue of the obelisk and failed to do so. I belief that helped lead to its destruction by vandals. Here we are again, being told there will be a “culture, history and art, reconciliation and truth process.” (The acronym is CHART.)
Yet there have been plenty of excellent designs proposed by local artists, but the Mayor’s Office and the Arts Commission are not sharing them with the public. Recently, the Arts Commission discussed the possibility of a temporary installation on the site but decided nothing should be done until the CHART process begins. We must demand action be taken by the city to find a replacement of the obelisk and that the public be included in the decision-making process. Now there is even a lawsuit over the obelisk. The box in the middle of the Plaza is not a solution.
L.C. Shank
Santa Fe
Save democracy
The Senate filibuster is a threat to the human race. Aside from its sordid history as a block to civil rights legislation, it’s a block to congressional progress. The corruption that the Supreme Court rubber-stamped with the Citizens United decision encourages the status quo to remain. The status quo threatens democracy and any chance we have to address climate change before it’s too late. That’s before the “Big Lie” and the current rash of fevered voter-suppression bills. It is a dark future that the Senate is condemning us to, not just in America but for the world.
If we are to preserve a planet that is habitable by human beings, we have no choice but to move ahead on voting rights legislation. No choice. Not to support democracy is to give up the fight for our children’s future. Please, for the sake of humanity and all that is good, fair and just, write your senators, and even those recalcitrant Democratic senators from Arizona, West Virginia and even California. Insist the filibuster be eliminated or substantially reformed, so that progress can be made and the planet can be saved.
Pamela Rogers
Santa Fe
A telling moment
We could talk about her steady hand steering a school district through an unprecedented pandemic. We could talk about the increase in Santa Fe Public Schools’ graduation rates. We could talk about her decades of work on behalf of New Mexico’s children. We could even mention her significant skills as a standup comic. But there’s one brief moment I’ll never forget, a moment that says so much about retiring Superintendent Veronica García as a leader and as a human being.
The occasion: a dinner honoring homeless students who were receiving college scholarships through the Santa Fe Public Schools Adelante Program. García was introducing each student, who then came to the lectern to deliver a short speech. One young woman, whose first language wasn’t English, was struggling with the words as she read her prepared remarks. Her nervousness was palpable. García quietly, almost imperceptibly, moved right next to her, put an arm around her shoulder and began to read the words along with her. Within seconds, the young woman visibly relaxed and was able to finish her speech. That moment of quiet compassion spoke volumes about García’s deep love for the thousands of students she has served.
Ruthanne Greeley
executive director
Partners in Education Foundation
Santa Fe Public Schools
