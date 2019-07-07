The rising price of insulin in this country is a disgrace. Insulin was discovered by Sir Fredrick Banting at the University of Toronto in the early 1920s. At that time there was no way to control Type 1 diabetes, often called childhood or early onset diabetes. It resulted in a wasting, early death, often accompanied by blindness and amputation. Although not a cure, insulin immediately began saving lives and has continued to do so since that time.
Dr. Banting and the university did not patent or restrict this drug and collected no royalties or compensation so it could be manufactured and distributed as cheaply as possible. He was knighted and received the Nobel prize in Medicine. He shared the money with his researcher, Dr. Charles Best. Untreated, Type 1 diabetes is a death sentence, and Banting wanted to make sure it could be administered worldwide at minimal cost.
Please join U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland and others in fighting the rising price of this life-saving drug.
Sam Jackson
Santa Fe
A real jewel
Recently, Lisa Pence, a Santa Fe psychotherapist and longtime user of the dog park, and I had a meeting with the director of the city Parks Division, Richard Thompson. We were there to discuss a problem at Frank Ortiz Dog Park where dogs are being hit and killed by speeding cars in the parking lot. To be perfectly honest, I was leery if this would be of any interest to him.
I am here to say that not only was Mr. Thompson interested in our concerns but suggested many ways to slow the traffic, protect the dogs and various ways to make the public aware of the problem. He asked us to meet with him again in a few weeks. I believe that Mr. Thompson is a real jewel in the public service sector.
Treva Bachand
Santa Fe
Right to choose
The League of Women Voters is disappointed that, in yesterday’s ruling on fair redistricting, the U.S. Supreme Court did not take the opportunity to set guidelines for fair redistricting in all the states. As Justice Elena Kagan stated in her dissent, “the partisan gerrymanders here debased and dishonored our democracy, turning upside-down the core American idea that all governmental power derives from the people”.
Despite the Supreme Court ruling, New Mexico policymakers still have the opportunity to follow the other 21 states that have acted to ensure that constituents get to choose their legislators — rather than legislators choosing their constituents.
Marcy Litzenberg
vice president
League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County
Santa Fe
Working with others
California Sen. Kamala Harris’ distortion of Joe Biden’s motives for working with “segregationists senators” is just a political campaign cheap shot. Biden’s ability to work with others is something that the senator should learn from and not condemn. Often in government, you need to work with others with whom you are not politically aligned in order to get the nation’s work done. In the extreme, FDR and Winston Churchill partnered with Joseph Stalin to defeat the Nazis and then went their separate ways. It’s a lesson our political parties entrenched in their revenge politics refuse to learn. The nation’s work like immigration reform, healthcare, gun control, climate change and the rebuilding of our nation’s infrastructure does not get done.
Larry Hayes
Santa Fe
An unwise investment
On July 1, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Veronica Garcia started receiving her 6 percent pay raise, bringing her salary to $195,570 (“Garcia staying at SFPS through 2021,” June 18). For a school system that has gone from failure to failure, Garcia should have been fired. I guess pay-for-performance is an alien concept in the Santa Fe Public Schools system. All of the board members who voted to grant her a raise and extend her contract should resign in shame.
David Shulman
Santa Fe