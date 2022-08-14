The Rio Grande through much of central New Mexico was dry during a few days in late July 2022. This was not due to natural conditions, or even drought. The river was being held back in Cochiti Reservoir, to roughly 50 percent dam release, and then run through irrigation canal systems instead of the rivers’ natural channel. According to United States Geological Survey river gauges, the flow was 0 cubic feet per second — a dry river — in Albuquerque for three days and for over five days in southern Socorro County.
Sensitive and endangered fish can not survive this. According to an Associated Press article dated Aug. 3, only 5 percent of the Endangered Silvery Minnows rescued by biologists survived being saved and then relocated to the Rio Grande when it was re-watered. Endangered fish, birds, amphibians, mammals and other plants and animals depend upon the Rio Grande for their survival. It is time to realize that wildlife need the basics that it takes to survive. We must give the Rio Grande at least the minimum water flow for survival of these species during times of drought and limited water. We owe it to ourselves and the natural world around us to mandate and legislate a small baseline minimum flow to Rio Grande.
Grant Gourley
Edgewood
GOP Values?
Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico GOP, cited Republican values as “family, faith and freedom” in the article ("New Mexico GOP touts diversity of candidates in House races," Aug. 12). Ha, ha, ha, ha!
Well, at least the guy can tell a good joke.
Peter Fieger
Santa Fe
Fund meat alternatives
Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich have the opportunity to help alleviate a tremendous amount of nonhuman suffering by increasing funding for cultivated meat research. For those who aren’t aware, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. We can start to put the era of killing sentient beings for food behind us.
The private sector has made excellent progress developing this revolutionary protein, but public money is necessary to help bring it to market as fast as possible. One remaining hurdle is bringing production costs down so cultivated meat can better challenge the price of slaughtered meat. Our legislators should support this goal.