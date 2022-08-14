The Rio Grande through much of central New Mexico was dry during a few days in late July 2022. This was not due to natural conditions, or even drought. The river was being held back in Cochiti Reservoir, to roughly 50 percent dam release, and then run through irrigation canal systems instead of the rivers’ natural channel. According to United States Geological Survey river gauges, the flow was 0 cubic feet per second — a dry river — in Albuquerque for three days and for over five days in southern Socorro County.

Sensitive and endangered fish can not survive this. According to an Associated Press article dated Aug. 3, only 5 percent of the Endangered Silvery Minnows rescued by biologists survived being saved and then relocated to the Rio Grande when it was re-watered. Endangered fish, birds, amphibians, mammals and other plants and animals depend upon the Rio Grande for their survival. It is time to realize that wildlife need the basics that it takes to survive. We must give the Rio Grande at least the minimum water flow for survival of these species during times of drought and limited water. We owe it to ourselves and the natural world around us to mandate and legislate a small baseline minimum flow to Rio Grande.

Grant Gourley

