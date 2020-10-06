Voters, I ask when you go to the polls, please remember that right-to-life is not a single-issue stance.
Right-to-life is not only about being anti-abortion. It is about providing quality, affordable health care (including contraception). It is about having clean air and water to sustain precious life. It is about having adequate food. It is about better education to prepare for jobs. It is about living wages that can provide workers with a way to support their families. It is about respect for all races, religions, genders and country of origin. These are all things critical to life and people have a right to them. And yes, I believe achieving these goals would reduce the abortion rate far more quickly and effectively than any draconian laws and rulings.
Please choose candidates concerned about all these important issues.
C.S. Martingale
Santa Fe
Sign removal
Whoever took my Biden/Harris sign on Gonzales Road, that was uncalled for — I wouldn’t take your Trump sign. What happened to freedom of choice? If you have a conscience, please return it.
Debby Everett
Santa Fe
Faulty link
The letter to the editor, “Unhinged over masks” was downright offensive to me. The writer said he was yelled at for wearing a mask in a parking lot and then stated, “these same people who support open-carry gun rights are more than willing to take away your right to protect your health.”
This is illogical. These are two separate issues. I strongly support open-carry gun rights, yet I strongly support wearing of masks in public. I feel wearing a mask in public should be a national mandate. The author should be ashamed for trying to malign gun owners.
Michael Roybal
Las Cruces
Mindful truth
President Donald Trump did not create the coronavirus. It is also a fact that the virus would have swept across the country and many Americans would have died regardless of the 2016 election. It is equally true that an unknowable number of citizens have died, and will go on dying, as a result of the inaction, misrepresentations and outright lies of our president. Please keep these truths in mind when you cast your ballot during the next few weeks.
James K. Gavin
Santa Fe
A legislative gem
This election, voters in Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Sandoval counties can reelect Christine Chandler as a state representative. Chandler has added millions of dollars to state revenues by ensuring that New Mexico’s national laboratories pay state taxes. Chandler made it easier for small companies to offer employee retirement plans. She helped waive tax penalties and interest for late tax payments during the pandemic. She voted to improve health care for New Mexicans, to reduce gun violence and to protect women’s control over their bodies. She’s been a firm supporter of education. I have been struck by Chandler’s meticulous preparation and her willingness to think for herself. She is a gem of a legislator, and the state is better of with her in the Legislature. Vote for Christine Chandler in New Mexico House District 43.
Michael Sperberg-McQueen
Española
Go and see
A must-see art exhibit, 30 Americans, is at the Albuquerque Museum until January. It is timely and a blockbuster for anyone who loves art and aesthetics. This exhibit happens to be by 30 American Black artists. The show is from the Rubell Collection in Miami. It is fantastic, with incredibly moving emotional pieces by artists with whom you are familiar and other talented young artists. A tour de force. There is timed visiting in a very clean museum with a great shop and a lovely cafe — all socially distant. Masks required. A pleasure in this time of COVID-19.
Barbara Arlen
Santa Fe
Wrong choice
Mark Ronchetti has said he “stand[s] with Donald Trump.” He doesn’t say so in his TV ads because he knows that standing with the president won’t win him many supporters in New Mexico.
Trump exemplifies all that is selfish and mean-spirited in America. By standing with Trump, Ronchetti stands for his hero’s disastrous policies, including the destruction of Social Security and the U.S. Postal Service, separating refugee families, attacking accomplished women, supporting racists and a failure to take any substantive action in the face of COVID-19 or attacks on our military by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.
Ronchetti boasts name recognition in New Mexico from having read the weather on a local news station. Haven’t we had enough of TV personalities with zero qualifications attempting to run the country?
Wayne Rollins
Placitas
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.