Walking neighborhood and mountain trails in and around Santa Fe, my joy in being outdoors is often confronted and tainted by the amount of fast-food trash, cigarette boxes and butts, and plastic haplessly tossed into the wind. Sadly, many dog owners either ignore their animals’ leavings or live with the misconception that it’s good fertilizer! Beyond adding methane to the atmosphere, animal waste contributes whatever is in their diet, including medications, to our groundwater. This problem is ubiquitous no matter the neighborhood, north, south, east or west.
While some neighborhoods provide trash bags and collection bins, there are apparently not enough of these to convince owners to pick up after their pets (and themselves). Cigarette butt collection boxes are also called for in all neighborhoods to protect the wild birds who tend to eat these nicotine-infested filters and become ill because of them. If we all pitch in (pun intended), we walkers, bikers and hikers can begin to return Santa Fe and its trails to the Land of Enchantment. Until then, it is The Waste Land (with all respect to T.S. Eliot!).
Melanie A. Dugan
Santa Fe
We’re green and we’re here
Regarding the letter (“Build green communities,” March 31): New Mexico has a good representation of sustainable off-grid communities, especially with the Earthships outside of Taos. My partner and I live in a sustainable off-grid tiny home. Tiny homes are much easier to make sustainable because the smaller space is easy to heat with a small wood stove, and a few hundred watts of solar panels provide all of our electrical needs. Conservation is the easiest way to become sustainable quickly. This means smaller homes, shorter commutes, more electric vehicles and protected bike routes, with less of the excess that you see in modern society.
C. Pardue
Santa Fe
Clean up legacy waste
I have high praise for Nuclear Watch New Mexico for its persistent efforts and the recent successful settlement in protecting the environment and health of New Mexicans living around Los Alamos National Laboratory (“Feds agree to LANL waste cleanup and repairs to settle lawsuit,” March 24). Though it took six years, LANL finally will have to reestablish a water-monitoring station broken nine years ago and clean up some of the waste and contamination ignored for far too long.
But shame on the Department of Energy for trying to claim the settlement “reflects the agency’s commitment to cleaning up the lab’s legacy waste.” Without Nuclear Watch’s lawsuit, LANL’s cleanup of legacy waste would have languished indefinitely, allowing the waste to pollute our air, water and soil. For years, the Department of Energy’s only “commitment” has been to finding storage for future waste and bringing in waste from sites outside of New Mexico instead of to cleaning the legacy waste first as promised.
Deborah Reade
Santa Fe
The poor trees
The paper shows a rendering of the new expansion at the airport (“Santa Fe expanding airport terminal, parking,” March 30). The parking lot is represented as having many trees planted around. One hopes this is only a generic rendering and not meant to be a reality. Santa Fe is absolutely no place to plan this. Whatever is planted needs to be very xeric. There are a number of sites around town, including medians, where trees have been thoughtlessly planted: They’re rarely watered and often die. Don’t let this happen.
Georgia Knight
Santa Fe
Continuing a legacy
Hats off to Daniel Chacón for his stellar recent reporting on a difficult subject (“Exhibit of religious items at Las Vegas museum sparks controversy,” March 27). Issues like this one, where leaving room for everyone to exist peacefully in a free society is a pivotal matter of conscience, are always worse for the lack of coverage. This was likely a difficult assignment to take, but it has been done justice. His fair, accurate, timely, concise and well-considered article upholds high journalistic standards by responsibly reporting on established facts and leaving the reader to form their own opinion (and likely go on to further engage issues after becoming aware of them). Avid scholars of New Mexico history are familiar with the museum, groups described in the article, and the rich and rowdy history of the 19th century here in El Norte.
Chacón’s piece gives just enough context to allow any reader to understand the recent events without leading the conversation about those events or shepherding the focus elsewhere. His skillful plying of the journalistic craft swells me with pride and reminds me of the invaluable legacy of The Santa Fe New Mexican. It is personal and touching the way that this continuation of the paper’s proud legacy makes me recall departed iconoclasts like Robert McKinney, Tony Hillerman and Rob Dean. With the challenges that print newspapers face in the current media landscape, I can only be overjoyed and awed at the paper’s continuing success and existence. I will be renewing my subscription and call on others nationwide to also subscribe and support this laudable institution.
Nathan Oswald
Taos
