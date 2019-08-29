To hear the Democrats on the campaign trail, you would think that the 2020 election is about Medicare for all, the Green New Deal and seemingly open borders. It is nothing of the sort. The 2020 election is not about remaking America, but rather, it is about healing America.
What the next president has to do is restore the idea of America as the land of the free and the home of the brave, not a witch’s brew of hostile identity groups. It means an America that lives up to e pluribus unum — Latin for “out of many, one.” It means forsaking the identity politics of both the right and the left to seek common ground. I know that will be a difficult task, but it has to be done.
In 1920, after suffering from far more serious disruptions, Republican Warren Harding was elected on the slogan of “a return to normalcy.” Now, 100 years later, the Democratic nominee could do no worse than adopting a similar slogan after dealing with the chaotic Trump presidency.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
Preventing suicide
We read with interest the editorial in the Aug. 19 New Mexican (“Changing suicide hotline number would save lives,” Our View, Aug. 19) supporting a possible change by the Federal Communications Commission from the current 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number to a simple “988” phone number. Just as there is a 911 number to call for help, there soon could be a 988 number to call for suicide prevention. With suicides on the rise, we need to make the national crisis hotline easier to reach. This change could potentially save a life.
Although there is overwhelming support for a three-digit number, it might take months to approve and implement. In the meantime, if you are struggling with negative thoughts or suicidal feelings, you can still call 800-273-8255 or our own New Mexico Crisis and Access Line at 855-NMCRISIS (662-7474).
Betty Sisneros Shover
president, NAMI Santa Fe
Dan Nickelson
board of directors, NAMI Santa Fe
Help provide water
How about we take a break from anger, frustration and feeling powerless in the face of the horror in Washington, D.C., and help people in need. Newark, N.J., needs water. While the inaction of local and state government is deplorable, these people can’t wait. So, call this number provided by Newark Bishop Jethro James, whose church has stepped up to provide water to whoever needs it in his community: 973-624-6614. We can do something good.
N. Wooderson
Santa Fe
Protecting our waters
I have been a fly fisherman for more than 70 years and was saddened to hear that people who called themselves fly fishermen would so mistreat State Game Commissioner Gail Cramer’s private property (“N.M.’s private waterways may reopen to recreationists,” July 28). Most of the fly fishermen I know go out of the way to pick up trash around the rivers.
If all waterways were open to recreationists, it would have to be well patrolled; otherwise, the banks of the rivers could look like a trash heap. Also, the restricted sections of the rivers provide a relatively safe habitat for the brown trout before they migrate to spawn. As much as I would like to have the nearly 20 miles of the Pecos River open to fishing, I am also concerned doing so would cause irreparable damage to the ecosystem.
James Jones
Santa Fe