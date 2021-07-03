As a native Northern New Mexican and former First Judicial District attorney who ran on reducing prison terms by seeking true reform, I cannot sit idly by as actual justice is averted under the guise of “restorative justice.” When the mob descended on our beloved Plaza with the intent to cause destruction, I, like many others, was committed to bringing the vandals to justice. At the time I was district attorney, and when the parties were identified and charged, I indicated I would move forward with full prosecution. I am no longer DA but instead a community member who is deeply concerned with the actions of my successor. Justice is not being served. That District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is attempting to use pre-prosecution diversion as a front for restorative justice is dishonest and destructive to the program.
Pre-prosecution diversion is intended to help those struggling with substance abuse, mental health diagnoses, endemic social injustice and other factors that unfortunately lead our residents to crime. Everyone who goes through pre-prosecution diversion must write a letter admitting to what they did. But these defendants, many of whom are from out of town, destroyed public property in a riot-type setting. To be clear, the destruction of the obelisk was not a peaceful protest. In addition, these criminals intimidated police and, shamefully, Mayor Alan Webber would not send backup. To dismiss these cases under a cloak of darkness and the misuse of pre-prosecution diversion is unacceptable and an abuse of power. I am completely in favor of pre-prosecution diversion as well as restorative justice; however, this is not it. It is a perversion of justice to serve political ambitions.
Marco Serna
Santa Fe
Not a fan
Blowers, it seems, are getting very popular, and I wonder about them. In my opinion, the heaviest and most harmful part of pollution falls to the ground. Those blowers are raising it back up into the air, with all sorts of other harmful things, such as dust. Isn’t it harmful? Luckily, Santa Fe is less polluted than most other cities, but it would be good to keep it that way.
Massimo Macchioni
Santa Fe
Blame the fairy
Parenting the way the city of Santa Fe governs would look like this: Jake walks in and tells his dad, “I got expelled today!”
“What the heck?! What happened?”
“Well, this evil fairy flew in to my Algebra class and, for no particular reason, slapped my Algebra teacher! I happened to walk in just as the evil fairy flew out the window and I got blamed. But it wasn’t my fault, it was that stupid fairy!”
“Oh no, Son, that’s terrible! But, I’m sure your Algebra teacher will understand when I explain the situation — we’ve all had run-ins with evil fairies and I’m certain he’ll understand. All will be OK. ...”
“Gee, thanks, Dad!”
Juan Blea
Santa Fe
A bad deal
The more I learn about the proposed merger between PNM and Avangrid, the worse it smells to me. This, despite a program of full-page ads by both corporations about how good it would be for New Mexico and the environment. Turning New Mexico’s energy future over to multiple levels of international corporate rule is simply foolish. PNM already has too much political power in the state through both lobbying and financial clout. The absence of transparency in details of the merger, especially concerning the degree of independence of a local board of directors (“Examiner: Avangrid, PNM letter must be made public,” June 29), suggests intentional concealment of corporate intentions, consistent with the arrogance of corporate ambition.
The watchdog role of New Energy Economy, though irritating as it must be to those who thought this merger was a done deal, has provided an invaluable public service to New Mexico, a service that those in the state government have been unable to provide.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Stop the burns
The U.S. Forest Service has corrupted the meaning of the word “fuels.” Fuels traditionally meant materials that heat a building, such as coal, heating oil, natural gas or wood. The Forest Service says every living and dying thing on the forest floor is just fuel, not a balanced living ecosystem. They have denied the interconnected world of plants, animals, bird’s, insects and the soil. The forest is not a theme park to be managed like a business for the amusement of humans.
Our elected officials need to stop going along with the Forest Service agenda. The government-sanctioned madness already has burned 49,000 acres statewide this year and will burn another 50,000, contributing to global warming. It has been proven that thinning and burning has little effect on preventing forest fires. Burned areas are more likely to burn again (Bradley, Hanson and DellaSala 2016) (DellaSala & Hanson 2019). The time to stop runaway climate change is now. Demand an environmental impact statement for large, ecologically damaging Santa Fe National Forest cutting/burning projects before another square foot of the forest is burned. Contact elected officials now.
Fred King
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.