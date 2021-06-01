I am writing in support of District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies decision to refer the defendants in the destruction of the obelisk to participate in the process known as restorative justice. I am a retired judge who served on the District Court bench for 18 years where I presided over adult and juvenile criminal cases.
The majority of criminal cases are not at all appropriate for referral to the restorative justice process. The crimes in the obelisk case were committed in rebellion to what the defendants saw as symbols of long-standing repression. The actions of the defendants in the obelisk case were similar to the destruction of other alleged symbols of repression by different groups in communities across the country. When a community gets to the point where significant numbers of its own community are rebelling criminally, it is in the community's' best interest to sit down together and have a civil dialogue about the issues and the consequences. Restorative justice is a process with a track record of assisting communities in exactly this type of crime. I applaud the district attorney for living up to her promises during her campaign to explore alternative resolutions. It is time for our community to begin healing.
Michael E. Vigil
Santa Fe
Learning more
I am a 68-year-old native New Mexican who lives in Santa Fe. I hold the same congenital wounds from which many of us native New Mexicans have yet to heal. I firmly believe that we can reach resolution(s) regarding the destruction of the obelisk through the restorative justice process. For those who are skeptical or unfamiliar with restorative justice, this short video speaks to how it works, even on a national level: youtu.be/Um8mAo8IbyI.
Relating this to our community, my hope is that District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will be sure to include grassroots voices such as those from groups like YUCCA, La Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, Red Nation, Three Sisters Collective and Tewa Women United, just to name a few. Hispano and Indigenous voices should be in the majority of this process, as these are the two main populations where our healing needs to occur. Before dismissing the restorative justice process, please take time to listen.
Susana Villalobos
Santa Fe
Self-inflicted wounds
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s spokesman, Tripp Stelnicki, asserts that Workforce Solution’s woes are the result of an “unprecedented situation” and “avalanche of claimants.” ("Benefits woes still frustrating New Mexico claimants," May 30). I take his point, and certainly increased volumes are a challenge that must be overcome. However, as someone who has had a front row seat to the Kafka in Byzantium drama that is the Department of Workforce Solutions' claims system (I am the husband of Kelly Koepke, one of those profiled), I can assure you most of the department’s wounds are self-inflicted.
If our experience is any indication, 90 percent of the calls placed to the Department of Workforce Solutions are questions regarding the claims system itself: the inability to log on, logging on only to be taken to a blank screen, filling in required information only to be told that you haven’t filled in the required information etc. This is blocking-and-tackling level stuff and it’s a scandal that 14 months in the state’s system is only barely functional when it comes to collecting the most basic information. It’s no wonder that the same system (I assume) is also spitting out bogus information on overpayments. Garbage in, garbage out.
Donald Pizzolato
Santa Fe
Eliminating influence
The influence of lobbyists is determined by the support they provide for a politician’s reelection ("Term limits aren't the answer to partisanship," My View, May 30). A single, six-year term eliminates that influence. Then, elected officials might focus on the needs of the people they serve.
Bruce Connell
Santa Fe
