Regarding the article (“We don’t feel listened to,” July 22): New Mexico restaurants were closed (again) for indoor dining with no facts to back up the decision, this from a governor who claims to “follow the science.” Meanwhile, the New Mexico United soccer team is allowed to travel, compete and practice. What is the science here if social distancing is so important? And what of the governor’s 14-day quarantine for everyone coming in from out of state? Could it be that the rules are different for United’s owner, Peter Trevisani, a member of the governor’s Economic Recovery Council? Clearly he has a seat at the table. Just as clearly, small local restaurants do not. They want and deserve to be heard and given sound reasons for the restrictions placed upon them. They also ought to be able to propose solutions to the problems of indoor dining. It seems if New Mexico United can play a contact sport safely (or so they say), at least some restaurants could open safely. The “let them eat takeout” attitude is a small-business killer.
Katie Longfield
Santa Fe
From Hitler’s playbook
Disguised federal agents dressed paramilitary-style throwing innocent Americans into unmarked panel vans, taking them to secret places and interrogating them at will without the person’s legal adviser present? Only one word describes those types of actions: Brownshirts. It would seem someone or some group is trying to copy Adolf Hitler and the Nazi playbook.
The federal government is overstepping its authority under the guise of protecting federal buildings when the agents are snatching people off streets that are nowhere near any federal property. Local and state elected officials are responsible for city streets and highways within the state’s borders. Threats by the central government to send paramilitary outfits into a particular state or city within that state using flimsy excuses is nothing but a ploy to try to strip states of the rights given by the U.S. Constitution and make the central government more powerful. That’s just like what happened in 1930s Germany.
Forget history, and things can go sideways before anyone realizes it.
Thomas Nichols
Santa Fe
Fact-based opinions
Why does The New Mexican publish letters with the sole purpose of lending support to this failed president and his traitorous policies? These letters never offer any arguments to support their claims that President Donald Trump is succeeding or that he is a victim. In one, the writer says he “has no respect for Dr. Anthony Fauci,” the country’s leading public health expert who is being demeaned, sidelined and silenced by Trump and his henchmen (“Overblown narrative,” Letters to the Editor, July 19). In another letter, in the face of months of lies and inaction, the writer (“A hypocritical newspaper,” Letters to the Editor, July 19) implies the president has never proposed a national federal policy to combat the pandemic because such action would be met by “vehement condemnation and opposition.” Say what?
Please do not play into the Trump game plan of lying to change the facts and delude the voters. This man refuses to commit to accepting the results of the election. He is sending federal “stormtroopers” into cities to intimidate peaceful demonstrators. This failed president is a very dangerous man, and our cherished, independent local newspaper should not provide his supporters with a public forum that should, above all, publish only opinion supported by facts.
Don Clark
Santa Fe
A loss for Santa Fe
I was saddened to hear the news of Bill Smith leaving the Santa Fe Community Foundation. I met Smith through doing site visits as a volunteer. He is a great leader and a tireless advocate for Northern New Mexico. Through working with him, I learned the Santa Fe Community Foundation does work in other counties, including Rio Arriba, where we worked together on some projects. The work around the COVID-19 response that he led with the help of his team was extraordinary. His engaging personality, desire to help and being present and involved in the community have left a beautiful legacy. Good luck, Bill — you will be missed!
Ashlyn Perry
Santa Fe
A leader’s passing
I was deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of Anne Seagrave Fullerton. I first met Fullerton when she served on the board of directors of Outside In — the music performance and education program created by David Lescht that brought live music to incarcerated adults and youth, senior centers and other community venues. She was also a founding board member of the Salazar Partnership, a volunteer-driven, wrap-around services organization established by United Church of Santa Fe and Bill and Georgia Carson to address inequities and challenges facing children and families living in poverty. Anne played a leading role in shaping the partnership in the early years and in its evolution to become Communities In Schools of New Mexico. She was a fiercely dedicated humanitarian who worked tirelessly as an advocate and ally. On behalf of all of us at Communities In Schools of New Mexico, I extend our deepest sympathies to the Fullerton family.
Julia Bergen
executive director
Communities In Schools of New Mexico
Smoke can be harmful
Although we’ve had a respite this past spring due to the pandemic, the Santa Fe area has been experiencing greatly increased amounts of prescribed burn smoke in recent years. It has become a major health issue for many, causing illness, discomfort, life activity limitations and medical expenses. The Forest Service doesn’t monitor the impacts on our health.
The two very large thinning/burning projects proposed for the Santa Fe National Forest would increase the amount of prescribed burn smoke much more. This is in addition to wildfires and residential wood burning. The impacts are cumulative.
Wood smoke contains a number of toxic substances that can damage our health, and also fine particulates that can promote asthma, eye and nasal symptoms, immune system disorders, and can increase heart attack and cancer risk. The Forest Service must monitor health impacts and complete environmental impact statements for both projects.
Sarah Hyden
Santa Fe
Study the context
In case it’s not obvious, President Donald Trump’s move to bring federal forces to Democrat-governed cities such as Albuquerque needs to be understood in the context of his desperate reelection campaign. Specifically, it fits in with the theme of his rhetoric and his TV ads making the point that Democrats are anarchists who want to defund police and destroy our cities, our safety and our way of life.
What better way to make that point than to say, “See? I’m not kidding. It’s really so bad I’ve got to send in troops!” This phony, Nazi-like strategy is especially clear in the case of a city like Albuquerque, which is not out of control and needs no help from federal forces. Thanks to our governor and attorney general for making that point clearly and publicly.
Jim Terr
Las Vegas, N.M.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Don Clark, if the newspaper published "only opinion supported by facts", your opinion wouldn't have made it. Or did you really mean publish only opinion you agree with. Facts you say! "Peaceful demonstrators"? What TV stations are you watching? Publish only opinions supported by the "facts" you agree with? Have you heard of the 1st amendment to the Bill of Rights?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.