During my application to become a naturalized citizen, I was asked the following question — honest to God, under oath, expected to answer with a somber and genuine 'No': Do you intend to overthrow the American government by supporting a totalitarian regime?
What I saw unfold Jan. 6 was an act of domestic terrorism with the intention to overthrow a legitimately elected new administration. It was incited by the president, condoned and encouraged by numerous lawmakers (U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, you are on record) and executed by a mob, blinded by four years of lies and a deep-rooted culture of racism and hate. Tell me why the revoking of citizenship should not be pursued now.
Christoph Neander
Santa Fe
Resign, now
The damage is done, Rep. Yvette Herrell. You cannot take back what you have declared you stand for. As a newly elected official, you asserted the right to potentially reverse the results of a fair election for personal political advantage. You provided energy toward the eventual culmination of a domestic terror attack directed against the Capitol and lawmakers inside, including yourself. There are no valid questions about the accuracy of the election results. You have failed to honor your oath of office to uphold the Constitution. Only the American people have the right to decide by their votes who will be elected for office. Obviously you do not understand your elected position, and in the process you have defiled your office. Resign immediately.
Susan Steffy
Santa Fe
Focus efforts
The continued lack of attention and action from city and county authorities about COVID-19 cases in ZIP code 87507 is a moral disgrace. In early December cases in that ZIP code numbered 3,106. As of Jan. 2, cases rose to 3,888, over 700 in one month. That is over 50 percent of all cases in Santa Fe County and more cases than two-thirds of all New Mexico counties.
If the mayor of Las Vegas, N.M., can enforce strict measures that resulted in that town, at least for a time, having the lowest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state, why can't officials in Santa Fe take more focused action? With vaccines now available, why not place priority on the population in this ZIP code? Or will the working-class population and businesses in that district continue to be ignored?
Bill McKinstry
Santa Fe
Vaccine concerns
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, please update citizens more regularly about the status of COVID-19 vaccines in the print, television and web media so that we know where and when vaccines are available without having to undertake a big research project.
Since registering for the vaccine with Department of Health on Dec. 23, I have spent countless hours calling state officials, the health department and pharmacies trying to get answers to basic questions. Am I registered with the correct health profile? What is my place in line? Where is the vaccine available locally? Has the temperature of the Pfizer vaccine been maintained? How will the second shot be scheduled?
I am a senior with cancer who has been physically distancing and wearing a mask in public out of civic responsibility, respect for the health care workers and personal safety. I also believe in vaccines, but I’ve not been able to get answers to the questions. I understand the issues are difficult and that the federal government has been unreliable, but it is imperative that leaders communicate better on COVID-19 vaccination. A daily vaccine update in The New Mexican would be most helpful.
Guy Dimonte
Santa Fe
Assault by words
We as a country are allowed to say strange things and continue to listen to rhetoric, but the use of eloquent words is a path that has been used in history to destroy nations. Fascism in Germany in the 1930s failed, but then rose up again through words. My son and I often joke about listening, sight and power. Assault is assault. Think!
Gerry Garcia
Velarde
Shifting blame
Any time I witness events like those of last week, I will watch Sean Hannity's show. A recent episode was very rewarding. It seems that the "peaceful" demonstrators who heard the president implore them to do what they did were, in fact, infiltrated by (I think it was Democrats) who then breached the Capitol. Wouldn't this be funny if it weren't about the attempted murder of the republic by Fox and its minions?
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Good riddance
To those who control CNN, MSNBC, CBS, PBS, FOX, NBC and ABC, a humble request. When President Donald Trump leaves the White House on Jan. 20, please cease coverage. He will no longer be relevant and there will be no need to inform the American people, the majority of whom voted him out of office, about what he is doing. He should just go away and stay. To give him press coverage just gives him power. Hopefully, goodbye and good riddance.
Bo Brumble
Santa Fe
Lack of class
President Donald Trump was right about one thing. They were low-class.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.