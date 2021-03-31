We don’t appreciate our city as much as we should. We were cycling on Airport Road going east just past N.M. 599 on Tuesday. One of our riders fell hard. No vehicles were involved. First, two gentlemen stopped to help, one going east, one going west. They helped get him off the ground. Several teens walking nearby saw the incident and called 911.
When police and fire responders arrived, they were courteous, concerned and superbly professional. The person who fell is home and recovering. I am so thankful to live in a place where our citizens and our professionals show such care and concern for others. I hope the two gentlemen who stopped and rendered aid see this and know we are grateful beyond words.
Robert Bogart
Santa Fe
Proud of Santa Fe
A friend crashed his bicycle on Airport Road just east of N.M. 599. A couple of drivers immediately stopped to render aid, as well as some pedestrians. I wish I could personally thank them for helping a stranger in need, but hopefully they will see this letter. Their humanity and generosity makes me proud to call Santa Fe my home.
Richard Irell
Santa Fe
Pay disparities
Recently I encountered our mail carrier at our mailboxes after dark. I asked if postal workers were getting overtime pay now, and to my shock he said “no.” He said his shift is 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. After that, he is working for free. He said if he didn’t, we would not be getting our mail at all. He said he just can’t let us not get mail. He said postal workers in the city received overtime pay, as did temporary/replacement workers. Only the rural-route postal carriers do not get overtime pay. I spoke to a friend who lives on a different rural route, and she said often they get no mail delivered or picked up at all, which implied to me that this is true. I’m sending this letter to our governor and U.S. representatives, asking them to correct this unfair situation. Rural-route carriers should receive overtime pay.
Meg Meltz
Santa Fe
Celebrate voting
Election Day should be the most celebrated national holiday. It should be something every American looks forward to all year with great anticipation. Polling places should be the place to be on Election Day. There should be supervised play facilities for children. There should be potluck meals, live music and dancing. People today go to their polls like they are going to their oncologist. People no longer vote for someone or something. They vote against them. How did we turn the most beautiful thing in America — government of, for and by the people — into something so ugly? Ask your legislators.
Mike Plantz
San José, N.M.
Bad for the economy
Legislation legalizing marijuana beyond medical cannabis is not economic development. It is not a green business nor a diversification of our economy. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued messages claiming that passing cannabis legislation is economic development because it might create jobs. However, these will be low-paying wages on average. These jobs would never pass the test for an acceptable economic development plan. It would lead to low-wage jobs overall. More poverty. If this is the state Economic Development Department’s plan to diversify our economy, we can close down the Economic Development Department.
I believe marijuana can lead people deeper into drugs. We do not need any more impaired drivers on the road. We already have addiction industries. We do not need another.
Tom Aageson
Santa Fe
Consider guns
“Inaction makes us complicit,” warned U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, referring to the latest round of gun murders. Yet, first on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s list for the special session was a bill legalizing recreational marijuana. We could have considered gun safety legislation second, couldn’t we, governor? New Mexicans have to tolerate citizens strolling streets and the Roundhouse with open-carry guns. Please pass and sign the bill that would allow police officers to remove guns from the violent, the paranoid and other mentally ill people.
“Arms,” a word with 180 degrees of meaning. Human arms are for compassion, empathy, constructive strength and love. As the artist Ricardo Caté showed in a recent comic strip, an Anglo man is extolling the features of his AR-15 that “shoots 15 arrows in under five seconds.” The Native American replies exactly how I would endorse: “I have no use for such a monstrous, evil thing.” Are you complicit?
Janet Eigner
Santa Fe
