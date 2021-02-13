I have a photograph of the missing plaque on the path leading to the Cross of the Martyrs. It reads, “1598 The Viceroy of New Spain appointed Juan de Oñate as New Mexico’s first Governor and directed him to settle the area along the upper Rio Grande. Accompanied by 200 settlers and over 7,000 head of livestock, Oñate arrived in New Mexico and established his headquarters at San Juan Bautista and months later, moved to San Gabriel at the confluence of the Chama and Rio Grande. Donated by Elks Lodge No. 460.” Can the mayor of Santa Fe and Santa Fe City Council please have this plaque replaced with its original text? It saddens me to see our city property continue to be vandalized in an effort to rewrite history. Please have respect for all cultures.
J.P. Salazar
Santa Fe
Making the point
Sgt. José Carrasco’s claim (“Union leader: Legislators attacking law enforcement,” Feb. 10) that holding police accountable for misconduct — harming citizens or violating their civil rights — would make enforcing the laws impossible says everything we need to understand about his idea of “law enforcement.” There could be no clearer statement indicating why these proposed laws are needed and must be passed.
Bill Mathews
Santa Fe
Support the kids
I am writing to support House Bill 143 as a mom who had to watch the justice system traumatize my daughter over and over after she was raped. My daughter was 15 at the time. This was the first trial involving the use of the date rape drug in New Mexico. We were told because she was minor it would have to be settled in six months. Two years later, we were still fighting the system. My daughter was subjected to a five-hour deposition by the boy’s attorney, and I was not allowed in the room. It ended up being a bench trial where my daughter had to testify in front of the boy who raped her. Once again she was traumatized.
Although this experience was over 20 years ago, it looks as though the justice system has not changed much. I have a friend whose children are much younger and had to go through a similar experience very recently. We are letting our children down. We must protect them. Legislators, please vote to pass HB 143. The children of New Mexico need your help.
Janet Taylor
Santa Fe
Time to choose
Much has been written recently about the degeneration of the Republican Party since Lincoln. The latest comes on the heels of the claim by a freshman representative from the otherwise rightly proud state of Georgia that the Republican Party now “belongs” to the former president. This month, Republican senators are being forced (most against their will) to publicly declare in you-know-who’s impeachment trial for inciting sedition (not to mention death) whether they stand for their avowed conservative principles and the Constitution or loyalty for (or fear of) an ex-president who continues to claim, without evidence, that Joe Biden’s election as president was stolen. From the sidelines, some Republicans in New Mexico are cheerleaders for the latter.
This reminds me of an iconic scene in the 1956 film Moby Dick. After Captain Ahab, entangled in his own harpoon ropes, has drowned on the back of that great white whale, Moby rises once more from the depths. A sailor on one of the pursuing rowboats from the doomed Pequod sees Ahab’s dead arm waiving back and forth and (voicing a pre-voyage prophecy) exclaims, “You see? Do you see? Ahab beckons. He’s dead, but he beckons.” Harpoons in hand, the sailors from the Pequod follow Ahab’s beckoning and pursue Moby to the depths, never to be heard from again (only Ishmael surviving to tell the tale). Hey, Sens. Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Mitch McConnell and other Republicans who keep asking Americans to simply forget what happened Jan. 6: He beckons! (OK, tweets.) Time to choose. Time to let voters know where you stand.
Bruce Throne
Santa Fe
Not just a number
I usually read the COVID-19 reports in The New Mexican. Several weeks ago I noticed a report mentioning the death statistics in Santa Fe. One death mentioned was at an assisted living home, a woman in her 80s. I knew that woman, not as a statistic but as my friend of over 50 years, Magali Larose Renault.
When on occasion my confinement to home base leads to self-pity, I have thought of the stories she told me of her childhood in German-occupied France during the war. She recounted the hardships and the horror of it: the sound created by the cadence of German boots, the lack of food, all of which the Germans stole. Businesses were destroyed, and wealth and property confiscated. Neighbors disappeared; bombs were dropped. She remembered the day her mother announced that their current meal was the last food they had. There was no safety net. After the war, she came to the United States to start a new life. Magali is not just a statistic. She was a magnificent person who worked with disabled adults. She taught me how to make clafoutis and to eat my salad last like the French (lettuce only, please). She rescued probably hundreds of desert tortoises and raised a wonderful family. Magali was a delight and much loved by those whose lives she touched. She is missed.
There are too many we all miss. Help defend us all from COVID-19. Please wear a mask, if not for yourself, then for others. Distance from others. Stay close to home. Magali did not have to die. Be part of the solution.
Kathe MacLaren
Santa Fe
Free to roam?
On a recent day, I started walking up an arroyo near my home where I could see no other houses. However, a couple of minutes into my walk, a man got out of his car and yelled at me that this was private property. He did not say it was his private property, simply that it was private property. I got back in my car, feeling reprimanded and shamed. Sweden, where my son lived for a year, has a law called “Free to Roam,” or “Every Man’s Right,” intended for people like myself, simply out walking — not biking or hunting or using motorized vehicles, just walking. The law states people are allowed to walk for leisure most everywhere, including on private property.
In New Mexico, our wonderful arroyos provide naturally made paths not damaged by walking. In the last couple of decades, arroyos walked in for centuries in the east hills of Santa Fe are now private property, fenced off and inaccessible. I own private property, and several times in the fall, people come walking on my land to pick piñon off “my” trees, harvesting the bounty of the earth we all share. This delights me. With so much beauty surrounding us — particularly in this time of pandemic isolation — do we exclude one another from the protection and watchfulness we might feel surrounded by community members free to roam?
Meria Loeks
Santa Fe
Helping utility customers
The Sierra Club supports House Bill 206 to help indebted utility customers. In addition to the food crisis and looming foreclosure crisis, many New Mexico families are facing having their utilities shut off. At the same time, I’m not surprised Public Service Company of New Mexico is fighting this important piece of legislation. The timing could not be worse for PNM to make excuses and once again show that taking care of its execs and shareholders is more important than taking care of customers.
We always hear about the appallingly large bonuses PNM executives receive. Recently, newspapers reported that PNM’s top six executives would receive a combined $38 million in executive compensation if the company’s pending merger with Avangrid is approved. Just think how far $38 million could go to helping low-income New Mexicans with their electricity bills during these challenging times. Come on, PNM: For once, step up for New Mexicans. I also hope that if this merger is approved, Avangrid will bring a long-overdue perspective to managing PNM that puts community and customers first.
Susan Martin
chairwoman, Rio Grande Chapter, Sierra Club
Santa Fe
Wrong for the job
How many letters will it take for your editorial staff to stop allowing John Rosemond from spreading frequently false and misleading advice? People with far more education and training than Rosemond have addressed their disappointment in The New Mexican continuing to carry his column. Rosemond’s insistence that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a “bogus psychological diagnosis” because there is no clinical test, is out of step. The same could be said for schizophrenia and migraines. But these, like ADHD, are very real.
While some doctors and parents may rush to an ADHD diagnosis, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a real diagnosis. That doesn’t mean ADHD isn’t a real problem for kids and their families. Just telling kids to snap out of it, or being hard on them and enforcing strict punishments, doesn’t work and isn’t fair. Or worse, blaming parents entirely for having kids with an attention disorder. There must be other far more qualified psychologists or doctors out there who could give scientifically grounded and loving advice to parents. I ask, like many others before me, that you stop buying and printing Rosemond’s column.
Deborah Rethemeyer
Santa Fe
Valentine’s 2021
Looking back, the whole year through,
A not so fine 2020 adieu,
Time for us that somehow flew,
What time I had, I spent with you.
Escaping this year’s pandemic flu,
Our trusted bond, tested, grew,
Tried in COVID’s dangerous brew,
When survival was itself a coup.
With life’s full cup for just we two,
Strength and love we did accrue,
Seeing phantoms that we knew.
Keeping our hearts, ever true.
Now at last, Valentine’s view
And so much more, we have to do.
Gregg Valenzuela
Albuquerque
