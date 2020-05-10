In response to the concerned downtown resident complaining about drag racers on Cerrillos Road at night, has she called the nonemergency police number to register her complaint? South Capitol residents also have been impacted by the loud motorcycle noise until 2 a.m. Sundays. The police need to hear from us.
E.M. Arias
Santa Fe
Best for clerk
Can you have confidence that your vote counts? Voter rights, access, and fairness are under attack everywhere. We’ve learned how easily an election process can be manipulated. The only way we can ensure our vote counts is if we have a county clerk whose integrity is impeccable, whose experience is relevant and whose endorsements are meaningful. Katharine Clark has earned the trust and endorsements of Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver as well as the Northern New Mexico Central Labor Council. Please evaluate other candidates’ credentials, history and endorsements closely because whether you’ll have confidence that your vote counts in the future depends on the decision you make for Santa Fe County Clerk in the June primary — Clark for clerk!
Marlene Schwalje
Santa Fe
Keep wearing masks
In support of Mayor Alan Webber’s urgent request that we in Santa Fe continue to wear masks and observe social distancing, I, too, have been dismayed to notice that perhaps 70 percent of the citizens I see are no longer wearing masks. There is no excuse for ignoring the continuing threat of the novel coronavirus. In our hurry to return to what may never again be normal lives, we are endangering our neighbors, friends, family and strangers. I no longer feel safe hiking our beautiful trails because of car congestion at the trailheads and the many hikers who don’t wear masks.
Before we succumb to the illusion that we’ve won the fight — a fight that may be unwinnable in the long term — please remember that by not wearing masks, you are endangering not yourself but the people around you. And before we go back to our relentless consumption, it’s worth remembering that, for the first time in years, monarch butterflies have returned as well as bumblebees.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
So much for locals
It’s too bad we don’t have any competent local builders who could certainly use the money and the work, not to mention local architects to participate in the midtown campus project. Of course, no one got to see any of what was going on; how else would it pass? Soon we will have more construction/design that has nothing to do with Santa Fe, and of course, a sizable amount of money involved. Why let local people share the wealth when the power move is to go outside New Mexico? So much for supporting the local economy. Not only that, cheap particle board and spit four-story buildings are popping up all around town, basically firetraps, certainly suitable for newcomers who simply cannot deal with New Mexico tradition and style. What’s the City Different to do?
Sina Brush
Santa Fe
Mix it up
I’m sorry to read that JoAnne Vigil Coppler, who generally seems so thoughtful and balanced, is insisting on all residences being affordable housing (“Santa Fe taps Dallas developer for midtown campus,” May 5). I would be surprised if the developers, KDC Real Estate Development & Investments/Cienda Partners, would agree to that. The other things being planned for the site are mixed use and the chance of attaining the kind of community that might flourish and be in keeping with the mixed character of the surrounding neighborhoods would be significantly lowered. Overemphasis on the undoubted need for affordability could risk producing a development whose result will seem more like containment, produce the kind of neglect by the city officials that is not benign and, at best, another white elephant. I hope Vigil Coppler and other like-minded councilors will be open to changing their minds.
Georgia Knight
Santa Fe
A bet for Teresa
With our primary just around the corner, I would like to give my opinion of the race for the 3rd Congressional District seat, being vacated by Ben Ray Luján, based on the following: I worked for five sessions in the state Legislature as assistant to the minority whip and seven years as communications director for Sen. Pete Domenici in Washington before moving to the president’s guesthouse, Blair House, as general manager for 13 years. Thus, for 25 years, I was around politics on a local and national level as well as observing all my guests at Blair House — leaders and politicians from all over the world.
Though I have great respect for Valerie Plame and her considerable abilities and experience, I can only view her run for Congress as a steppingstone. She would, with her international background, make a formidable senator one day, but as all politics is local my bet is on Teresa Leger Fernandez in the Democratic primary. I suggest looking up her awesome résumé. You will learn how Leger Ferndandez’s immense experience and stellar work on behalf of all facets of New Mexican life would make her a superb representative of our very diverse groups, issues and cultures. Plame, if the primary does not go her way, hopefully will join the Biden campaign and end up in a powerful position to use her skills and experience in national security.
Benedicte Valentiner
Santa Fe
