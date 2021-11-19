Colorado’s Western Weather Consultants has applied for a license to conduct cloud-seeding operations from Dec. 13 to March 15 in Northern New Mexico. Areas targeted include Red River, Taos, Angel Fire, Santa Fe ski areas and other areas above 9,000 feet elevation with a sprayed mixture of silver iodide with acetone, heated to 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit.
This license is automatically approved unless five letters of protest, sent by mail, are received by the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission before Monday. Letters including your complete name, phone number, email address, mailing address, referencing Western Weather Consultants’ application for a “weather control and precipitation enhancement operation license” submitted to:
New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission
ATTN: Weather Control Committee, NMISC
P.O. Box 25102
Santa Fe, NM 87504-5102.
Felicia N. Trujillo
Santa Fe
Stop the seeding
This letter concerns the recent warnings in New Mexico newspapers — I am referencing the Western Weather Consultants' application for a “weather control and precipitation enhancement operation license.” Sadly, and possibly deceitfully, Santa Feans were not forewarned of this license in printable news circulations even though the following areas — Santa Fe, Taos, Mora, San Miguel, Rio Arriba and Colfax counties — will be targeted for cloud seeding. Under Section 19.17.2.18 of the New Mexico Administrative Code, this license will automatically be approved unless at least five letters of protest are received by the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission by Monday.
I strongly disapprove cloud seeding planned for Dec. 13 through March 15. Not only has ground seeding not been proven to make it snow or rain, it has been shown to contaminate the soil with silver ions for distances up to 70 kilometers from the starting point of spraying.
For example, the Santa Fe ski basin has the potential to deliver contaminants to Los Alamos, within the vicinity of Pecos village limits, to Tesuque, well beyond Nambé and other points. Silver iodide, the significant ingredient in cloud seeding, could decrease the viability of solid bacteria, inhibit photosynthesis of phytoplankton by 40 percent and inhibit respiration to phytoplankton by 80 percent.
Kristi Dyer
Santa Fe
The right merger
For decades I’ve worked diligently to improve and advance critical renewable sources of electricity in New Mexico and around the globe. As U.S. Secretary of Energy and as governor of the great state of New Mexico, I have collaborated with leaders from around the world seeking solutions to the greatest energy challenges of our lifetime. At the center of any meaningful discussion regarding advanced technology for the generation and deployment of electrical energy, you will find the leadership of Avangrid and parent company Iberdrola.
The Iberdrola/Avangrid leadership team continues to provide energy solutions with unmatched world-class engineering for power generation, electrical transmission and advanced grid technology. They have earned the respect for their accomplishments from leaders in the communities in which they operate and around the world.
New Mexicans finds ourselves at the apex of our energy future. I commend our governor and legislators for their continued leadership to meet the demands of a carbon-free environment, but they cannot accomplish this alone. New Mexico’s leaders must demonstrate the foresight to stand and decisively seize the opportunity to advance our partnership with one of the most preeminent and proven energy companies in the world — Avangrid.
I am concerned that by searching for an obscure and somewhat unusual rationale for opposing the merger instead of focusing on the greater good and opportunities for our state, we will instead be looking back and debating the reasons on why the world is passing us by. New Mexico needs and deserves good-paying union jobs in the green energy industry. It is imperative that the Public Regulation Commission chooses what’s best for New Mexico and for our energy, economic and environmental future. I urge commissioners to do the right thing and approve this merger.
Bill Richardson
Santa Fe
Stepping up
I had written a My View piece regarding my concern about no after-hours care for animals in Santa Fe. I am now writing to applaud Jeanette Kelly, veterinary oncologist, for her plan to open emergency care back to Santa Fe (“Veterinarian hopes to bring emergency care back to S.F.,” Nov. 13).
Dr. Kelly listened to her heart. I am grateful to her for her compassion and kindness and for filling a need to take care of our precious best friends. It's easy to sit back and hope for the best. Kudos to her for taking action. I can sleep better now.
Diane Johnston
Santa Fe
