Residents around a 22-acre lot on South Meadows Road are justifiably confused and horrified by a development proposal that came out of nowhere for the open parkland they have repeatedly been promised would stay as it is. (“Residents hope to keep space a ‘park,’ but Homewise has different proposal,” Oct. 1).
This is not a community that was looking forward to having a park. This is a community that has a park and doesn’t want to lose it, in an area brimming with new home construction. The history is complicated by outstanding annexation issues, including transfer of the park, outlined in a 2017 county resolution.
This park doesn’t look like anything special — like an arroyo doesn’t.
But it has trails, coyotes, rare plants and the dozens of people who go there — in affordable homes or not, born and raised in Santa Fe or not, Spanish- or English-speaking — have each in their own way become its stewards.
Let them not lose it.
Rachel Thompson
Santa Fe
Vote your intelligence
In a recent letter to the editor (“Vote your conscience,” Sept. 25) the writer espoused voting your conscience, which I took as a code for vote for your own kind, not necessarily the best candidate. I appreciate the discrimination voiced in this letter, as I have faced it before.
What I don’t appreciate is asking the voters of Santa Fe, native or transplant, to not use their intelligence and not vote for the candidate best qualified to run this city.
I have lived in Santa Fe for over 20 years; I have voted in every election both local and national, and I have never voted for a candidate based on ethnicity or how long their families have been here. To suggest that Alan Webber, who has served this community with integrity, intelligence, fairness and compassion, “is like other Anglos who have co-opted the environment and culture here for a hundred years” is to see the world through a narrow view of New Mexico history.
Santa Fe citizens have shown they vote with intelligence, knowledge and fairness, not through a prism of bigotry or xenophobia. I am proud to be a Santa Fean. I support the best candidate for mayor, Alan Webber.
Al Schwartz
Santa Fe
Movement heroes
Pancho Villa, César Chávez and Reies López Tijerina all share many qualities (“Sad stories persist 54 years after courthouse raid,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 29).
They are all heroes of the Chicano Movement. They all were demonized and persecuted by the United States. They all were called terrorists, yet they all fought for the rights of the Indo-Hispano people until their deaths. These are heroes to be celebrated and honored.
Tijerina fought for the native New Mexican Indo-Hispano Land Grants, or did we all forget the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo?
It seems, in our political turmoil and bipartisan hatred, the actions of the ancestors have fallen to depths of misinformation and fact manufacturing. We cannot allow the opinions of those out of touch to rewrite history for their own gains.
¡Que viva Tijerina y La Alianza Federal de Mercedes!
Alex Gavurnik
Santa Fe
More to tell
The article (“Post on alleged racism at tasting room goes viral,” Sept. 25) misrepresented the whole of Colin Keegan and his company, Santa Fe Spirits. Keegan has generously supported all populations of our community since he opened in 2005. These include Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boy Scouts and Adaptive Sports. Support from companies like Santa Fe Spirits enables those in need who otherwise could not afford it to get help.
Maybe Amanda Cheromiah had a bad service experience. Who among us has not had poor/rude service in a restaurant or experienced our favorite restaurant having to close permanently or reduce hours due to the severe lack of a qualified workforce since 2020? The wrongdoer was terminated. Let’s not let one bad apple spoil the reputation of Santa Fe Spirits.
Margaret Mooney
Santa Fe
