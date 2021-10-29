I would like to echo the letter from Anne Macker ("Essential space," Oct. 17). This experience of our representation disappearing abruptly during development of a parcel in one's district, due to the sudden, legal inaccessibility of council representatives, is a sort of closet issue in our city — one that is not discovered until it is happening. Further, the unbelievable imbalance in being able to represent one's neighborhood or oneself, when given a two-minute window on Zoom, versus unlimited time and access by developers, is one of our unnamed crimes currently.
This is happening as our city experiences unprecedented pressures to develop quickly and out of control, rejecting zoning and ordinances literally overnight, for the sake of providing housing, most of it not remotely addressing the problems of the vast majority of middle- to lower-income residents.
Throw in the abysmal "quasi-judicial process" that passes for adequate representation for residents, and you have the perfect storm, leaving all carefully considered plans for this city up for grabs. For all of us who voted for the previous councils and mayors who developed the many ordinances and procedures with such care for the feel and function of our city, currently being discarded so dismissively, this is an ongoing tragedy, the full shape of which we are only beginning to see.
Cheryl Gardopée
Santa Fe
Vote!
This is a very important election for Santa Fe. I just voted and encourage everyone to do so.
Kim Schiffbauer
Santa Fe
Sacrifice?
There is a small article ("Taliban honors suicide bombers' 'sacrifice' in bid to rewrite history," Oct. 17) that points out that the Taliban honor suicide bombers for "the highest level of sacrifice." It is important to note, that Hamas and Hezbollah in Palestine do the same — with monies provided by the United States and other nations of the international community.
David Blacher
Santa Fe
Consider the whole
My hiking buddy (I’ll call him "Axel" because he prefers anonymity) is intelligent, articulate and critical of the American response to the pandemic. Axel listens to panel discussions about the pandemic on Austrian radio via the internet. The panels often include leading epidemiologists, psychologists and economists; there is always considerable input about child and adolescent development. The panel’s assumption is that life is inherently risky, and a proper response to the pandemic requires balancing these risks.
The American approach, on the other hand, is to trust science, which in this case means only epidemiology, and to ignore input from other sources. I see this demonstrated when I read the New York Times online. Near the top of the home page are maps of the country with inoculation rate and the severity of the epidemic state by state; we get daily tallies of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. News about mental health, the economy and children are reported separately. This fragmented approach has not served us well.
One of the consequences of this approach is that it has torn our country apart. One group, which Axel calls the first class, accepts the assumption that our response to the pandemic should be determined only by medical science. The other group, the second class, tells an entirely different narrative about economic distress; mental health issues, especially in children; and death by suicide or crime. No one tells the whole story. We can do better.
Frank Rivas
minister emeritus, First Unitarian Church in Omaha
Santa Fe
Allow visits
My father sadly finds himself in a nursing home in Santa Fe. I was just notified of the fifth consecutive positive COVID-19 case in a staff member there. This will bring the lockdown to last more than one month.
My dad is vaccinated, as am I, and when we have visited before the lockdown, we remained fully masked and outside most all of the time. I feel that the rules need to be reviewed to allow nursing home residents who test negative for the virus be allowed to have regular family visits. Staff members go home to their families daily and apparently are unable to keep themselves virus-free. This is not my father's fault.
Please, if you have influence in government or in nursing homes push to allow outdoor family visits. This incarceration is not fair.
Jessica Brown
Lamy
