Documenting grief

I am doing research for a developing project which, hopefully, will be helpful for our individual and community healing from the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Veterans Nursing Home, which is in the town where I reside, suffered great losses during the pandemic. Those deaths, isolated and without the loving caresses of families at bedsides, were statewide, nationwide, worldwide. If you or a loved on suffered from COVID-19 in hospital or a long-term care facility of if you worked in a hospital or long-term-care setting, I would like to hear from you. Please email me at curatingcovid@gmail.com.

This subject is so sensitive I feel it necessary to thank you in advance; for anyone who has lost a loved one, a request like this is surely painful. This is largely why I feel drawn to a project to understand that pain and find common mourning. As the dying process during COVID was a solitary one, now it seems our grieving process is as well. With your participation, I think we can create a way to understand what has happened, together, and with love. Thank you.