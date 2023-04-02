I am doing research for a developing project which, hopefully, will be helpful for our individual and community healing from the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Veterans Nursing Home, which is in the town where I reside, suffered great losses during the pandemic. Those deaths, isolated and without the loving caresses of families at bedsides, were statewide, nationwide, worldwide. If you or a loved on suffered from COVID-19 in hospital or a long-term care facility of if you worked in a hospital or long-term-care setting, I would like to hear from you. Please email me at curatingcovid@gmail.com.
This subject is so sensitive I feel it necessary to thank you in advance; for anyone who has lost a loved one, a request like this is surely painful. This is largely why I feel drawn to a project to understand that pain and find common mourning. As the dying process during COVID was a solitary one, now it seems our grieving process is as well. With your participation, I think we can create a way to understand what has happened, together, and with love. Thank you.
Kyle Smith
Truth or Consequences
Partner with Pojoaque?
Mayor Alan Webber and David Fresquez might still be able to have a local soccer team if they would approach Pojoaque Pueblo to see if a joint venture could be attained using the Downs racetrack. Room for an arena, grass field, bleachers, a location with proximity to bring even more spectators from the Albuquerque area — it seems like a more positive venture. I wish this idea were mine, but I have to credit my wife, Linda, with this one.
Harvey Morgan II
Santa Fe
Poor taste
I usually really enjoy the political cartoons on the editorial page of the daily New Mexican. However, the "cartoon" of a sign showing two children walking riddled with bullet holes was definitely not funny. In fact, I think it was in very poor taste.
Elaine Germano
Santa Fe
Open it to all
The editorial (“Consensus seems out of reach on Plaza," Our View, March 30) exaggerates. Something close to consensus should be reached on one aspect of the Plaza debate. Let's not spend $700,000 (annually!) for an office to ponder the situation. As you say, that’s “extravagant.”
Clearly, the best idea is, as you put it, “leaving the Plaza open.” The only question now should be whether we replace the box with flagstone, brick, moss rock, concrete, gravel, crusher fines, basecourse, or some mix of appropriate hardscape-material. This would allow people to do temporary things there. Imagine having extra space to dance, meet friends, make music, contemplate human history, stand on a soapbox, shake hands with strangers, meditate, pray, and not have to worry about the thing the middle pissing some person or group off.
We don’t need endless arguing about what to do permanently there. Let’s just open it to everyone.
Nate Downey
Santa Fe
Try a simple solution
Is there a simple solution to Santa Fe’s Plaza obelisk dilemma? Here is mine. Erect a white, three-sided obelisk, echoing the height and scale of the old Soldiers' Monument. Each of the three sides would represent one of our three "buckets" of culture (Spanish, Native, Anglo). There are options: keep all the sides blank and leave the obelisk highly stylized, or let representatives of each cultural group decide what words or images go on their side. Another option is the shape: it could be a simple three-sided pyramid with straight sides, or the sides could be braided to show the interaction of the cultures (which might end up looking a little bit like a flame?). Celebrate our diversity: the three cultures and heritages distinct and respected, but coming together as one. None is above the others. None is presenting words talking about the others. Three sides, one solid shape. It has to be better than a plywood box.