(“ ‘Come to Jesus’ moment is here for GOP, Nov. 27) was intelligent, articulate, well-written and timely. However, it suffered the same failure as the state Republican Party: It did not contain a single idea for any policy, action or program the party could support that would appeal to New Mexican voters. In fact, it contained no ideas at all, except that “change” is needed. Bravo for that, but if a candidate or party wants to contest (much less win) an election, more is needed.
Frank Blechman
Santa Fe
Protect the Second
The Internet and the prevalence of mobile devices and social media have caused many to become radicalized and to commit horrific crimes. Regarding former sheriff’s deputy MacKenzie Allen’s My View piece (“In U.S., the carnage from guns never stops,” My View, Nov. 27), I believe he proposes serious infringements on the Second Amendment. Following this logic and applying it to the First Amendment, prior to one purchasing a cellphone or obtaining a social media account, the person should pass a practical exam, undergo a thorough background check, endure a waiting period before obtaining their device or account and meet a federal age requirement.
Allen Michael
Santa Fe
So wrong
Regarding the article (“Aggies try to return to normalcy,” Nov. 24).
He broke a number of rules.
He broke curfew.
He had gun with him against school rules.
Yet the player is still on the team. Why? But then jocks are special and college athletics, especially football and basketball, earn universities lots of money. If he were only a student, he would probably have been suspended or expelled for having a gun. If he had been on the debate team, he probably would have been kicked off the team. If he were just a man, he would be facing charges related to the underage woman.
So, there are rules for you and me, and they don’t apply to money-making college athletics.
Raymond Leonard
Santa Fe
Thanks for the care
Once again, Santa Fe owes a tremendous thank you to all the employees of Railyard Urgent Care who gave up their Thanksgiving weekend holiday to attend to patients in Santa Fe, a city of over 80,000, where they were the only urgent care facility I could find open this past Friday. Health care workers there probably saved my life when I had severe hypoxia and couldn’t breathe. Thank you, Railyard Urgent Care.
Diana Baker
Santa Fe
It’s the law
It seems James Applegate is compromised by his faulty understanding of the purpose of the Federalist Society (“It’s not just Thomas who is compromised,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 26). While he may disagree over the Supreme Court’s decision because it doesn’t meet his progressive, left-wing worldview, he should realize the purpose of the Federalist Society is to understand the “province and duty of the judiciary to say what the law is, not what it should be.” That is — interpret the law as it is written; don’t legislate from the bench. If a change is needed, legislation should be enacted by Congress.
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Cause and effect
Let me see if I’ve got this right: The way to stop the gun-caused murders of New Mexicans is to cancel basketball games. Brilliant.
Terry Riley
Santa Fe
Who’s in charge?
Does the post office in Santa Fe take on extra workers for the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas? If not, why not? Whose responsibility, locally, is oversight of the functioning of the post office?
Nancy Tumposky
Santa Fe
Burrito’s origins
The recent article by Robert Nott (“Breakfast burrito’s birthplace,”
Nov. 27) repeats bogus claims of
Santa Fe restaurateurs claiming to have “invented” the breakfast burrito. Some of those local latter-day inventors were serious. These self-proclaimed food inventors and poseurs are off by at least a century or two. The ubiquitous breakfast burrito, handheld and smothered, has been a Mexican staple food dish long before those newbie Santa Fe food providers were even born.
The meatless breakfast burrito keeps for a longer time without refrigeration. My Mesilla-born mother packed those in my school lunches as early as 1950; mom learned from her own Chihuahua-born mother — which takes us back to the late 1800s. I have no doubt the breakfast burrito origins trace back hundreds of years — and its birthplace was NOT Santa Fe.