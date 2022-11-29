Stephan Helgesen’s column

(“ ‘Come to Jesus’ moment is here for GOP, Nov. 27) was intelligent, articulate, well-written and timely. However, it suffered the same failure as the state Republican Party: It did not contain a single idea for any policy, action or program the party could support that would appeal to New Mexican voters. In fact, it contained no ideas at all, except that “change” is needed. Bravo for that, but if a candidate or party wants to contest (much less win) an election, more is needed.

Frank Blechman

