In the late 1970s, I taught second grade for three years in an elementary school in Texas, the neighborhood demographics not unlike Robb Elementary in Uvalde. My students were 7 and 8 years old, lively, curious, sometimes precocious and often mischievous. They were innocent children with their whole lives ahead of them. Images of those young faces from my classroom long ago have been with me constantly since this week's mass shooting tragedy.
The time has come now for our elected officials to act decisively to enact sound gun measures to protect our children and all the innocent people who have lost their lives tragically in mass shootings. Wait, wait — wasn’t the time to act back in 2018 after the Santa Fe (Texas) High School and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacres? No, actually, wasn’t it in 2012 after Sandy Hook Elementary? Or was it in 1999, after Columbine High School?
If our legislators were school students today, they would be held back for over 20 years of excessive truancy for their failure to be present on the issue of gun control. Their school progress reports might reflect poor citizenship ratings and be marked “Does not play well with others” for offering only lame thoughts and prayers instead of working together, Republicans and Democrats united, to do the right thing. Contact your representatives and tell them enough is enough; it’s time to pass gun legislation.
Alexa Bradford
Santa Fe
Consequences
Anyone who votes for a Republican has to know that they vote to keep guns in the hands of those who would murder children at school.
Christina Miller
Santa Fe
Sharing the blame
From the Sandy Hook shooting where 27 were murdered in 2012 to this week's shooting in Texas where 21 died and all the horrors in between, my congratulations to those in Congress who oppose gun laws. You helped this boy pull the trigger. You made it possible. It is beyond my comprehension that you allow guns to be put into the hands of those who should not have them.
What will it take to wake up those who oppose gun control? My guess is that it’s going to take a gunman murdering people in a school where the children of a few members of Congress are enrolled. Maybe it’s time we loaded Congress with men and women who don’t load this debate with politics, just like the shooters don’t load their guns with it. The murderers and their bullets know no politics. The shooter didn’t select the children of parents who vote the way he voted, if he ever did.
I’m tired of hearing Congressmen debate the pros and cons of gun laws. One thing is for sure: These days, the opposite of the word “progress” is “Congress.”
William Buchsbaum
Santa Fe
Kick 'em out
Are you brokenhearted to hear of another school gun shooting? Feel as if you have no say about gun restrictions? You do have power with your vote. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Mike Lee, Greg Abbott and many more should not be elected for any office again. If they are pro-lifers, they need to prove it and do something to stop the gun violence killing our children.
Arlene Siegel
Santa Fe
Teach respect
The violence needs to end. Now, another mass shooting in Texas. The Democrats will want to push for more gun control. This will fail, as have attempts to curb illegal drug use. It's time that the state of New Mexico and the rest of the nation mandate dispute resolution and deescalation techniques be taught every year in grades 1-13. Let's educate our children and teach respect for human values!
Richard Gonzales
Santa Fe
Golden days of yore
I am ever hopeful that some generous Northern New Mexico resident with deep pockets will purchase the old Embudo Station property. Now retired and living in Taos, I remember the summer days in the 1990s when I lived in Nambé, worked in Santa Fe and would often head for Embudo after work with friends or family members. Those idyllic evenings comfortably seated in view of the Rio Grande, sipping a drink, chatting with friends and listening to the sounds of river and nature are among some of my favorite memories. I will never give up hope that Embudo will be restored to its former glory, that an excellent chef will devise a menu affordable for all, and that the brewery will come to life again. A bit of old New Mexico living from 30 years ago would not be amiss today.
Rhenna St. Clair
Taos
Moose ridin'
Those of you who have seen the statue of a moose at the house near the top of Bishops Lodge Road may have noticed there have been a variety of “moose riders" atop the piece. These range from skeletons at Halloween to a polar bear at Christmas and Peter Rabbit at Easter. About two weeks ago, a panda bear was the latest moose rider. Two days later, someone stole the bear. We put up a sign that read "If you stole our bear, karma's a … ." It turns out that karma has a bright side. A few days after we posted the sign, a new bear appeared at the moose. Thank you, whoever you are. Everyone can now enjoy the moose rider again!
Nancy and John Leverenz
Santa Fe
Impressed with Romero
Having moved to Santa Fe last year from Oregon, where I served in the Legislature for nearly a decade, I was excited to participate in New Mexico's recent legislative session to learn how our Legislature is dealing with the pressing issues here. State Rep. Andrea Romero stood out to me for her compassion, commitment and strategic thinking. She has spent the last two terms advocating for affordable housing, climate and water solutions, education from early childhood through free college for students with a 2.5 GPA, a Child Tax Credit, and so much more.
Thus, I was excited to canvass with Rep. Romero and several other supporters last weekend. At many of the doors I knocked on, people were so grateful for her hard work and outreach. I heartily endorse Rep. Romero for reelection and hope to work with her — especially on affordable housing and climate change — next session!
Alissa Keny-Guyer
Santa Fe
No reply
I have written to Andrea Romero several times. I have never received any response. Never even a "I have received your letter." When I have contacted Sens. Martin Heinrich or Ben Ray Luján or State Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth they have always responded, some with thoughtful responses and long responses.
Neither I nor my husband will be voting for her.
Roberta Adams
Santa Fe