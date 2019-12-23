Jens Gould’s front page New Mexican story (“Migrants in the backyard,” Dec. 15) was a very fine piece. Great research and great writing. Sometimes people living in comfortable Santa Fe don’t realize the struggles and fears experienced by our New Mexico border folk.
Here, we don’t wake at 3 a.m. wondering if that ominous sound was a truck crashing though the border fence loaded with scared migrants — or armed cartel mules. Gould also has thrown light on the part cutthroat politics plays on the whole sad border situation. Congratulations!
Bruce Moss
Santa Fe
Digging up dirt
I am so thrilled that the city is finally working on the plan for our median strips and for weed control (“Action on weeds? We look forward to results,” Our View, Nov. 15). There is much room for improvement to make our landscape more visually pleasing. Hopefully, the city will realize that filling areas with orange pavers, like the now-sterile intersection at Cerrillos Road and St. Michaels Drive, is not the answer. It is unsightly, impermeable, and ultimately does not entirely prevent weed growth.
I hope the Special Weeds Action Team working on the new plan includes those who have adopted and maintained their medians well, like McCumber Fine Gardens and Living Water Irrigation and Landscape. We have many low-water, low-maintenance plants to enjoy here in the high desert.
Margaret Hill
Santa Fe
No rational consideration
Like any fundamentalist belief system, be it religious or political — Nazis, fascists, etc. — Republicans in Congress and many of their supporters, with blinding arrogance, apparently place party loyalty above verifiable facts or any and all rational considerations in defense of our constitutionally designed government.
J. Taub
Santa Fe
Corrupt to the bone
President Donald Trump’s defenders claim that his dealings in Ukraine were a legitimate effort to curb corruption in that country. If that was its purpose, why was it implemented by a shadow operation led by Trump’s personal attorney, who is not a government official? Why was it done in a way that undermined State Department officials? And since when has Trump been concerned about corruption?
Trump has said nothing about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption, for which he has been indicted. He has not questioned the corrupting role of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who presides over a vast kleptocracy in Russia. Trump certainly has done nothing to allay concerns of his and his family’s corruption as he has refused to give up interest in hotels and clubs that undoubtedly profit from his position.
No, Trump’s sudden interest in corruption was motivated to dig up dirt on a serious political contender.
Donald Levering
Santa Fe
Good news, bad news
Since the impeachment hearings began, according to the Gallup poll, Donald Trump’s job approval rating has gone up 6 percentage points. Well played, Democrats.
In the meantime, Trump is winning the trade war, rolling back decades old unfair tariffs on U.S. goods, bringing back middle class jobs, on track to appoint 180-plus conservative federal judges, upholding traditional values, refuting inaccurate racist labels with record-low minority unemployment and historic support from nonwhite voters; and creating the climate for unprecedented economic growth.
In the midst of all this, his opponents support abortion, want to destroy our Constitution by eliminating the Electoral College, want to add more U.S. Supreme Court justices and erode Second Amendment rights.
David Hampton
White Rock
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.