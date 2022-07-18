Canada has the shopping cart problem figured out. Charge a quarter to get a shopping cart and when the cart is returned to the rack, you get your quarter back. No quarter, no loose shopping cart. Sounds like a workable solution to me and the one time expense to install equipment is much cheaper than paying someone to run around collecting charts or fining the business when their carts go missing.
Chuck Grosvenor
Santa Fe
Restoration now
In regard to Philips Crump’s piece ("Restore Soldiers' Monument at Plaza center," My View, July 10) concerning the restoration of the Soldiers Monument on the Santa Fe Plaza, in which he states that the monument is actually a designated survey marker. My contention is that the city and/or county have no basis to determine its fate. The monument is protected by federal code: 18 U.S. Code § 1858 - Survey marks destroyed or removed — Whoever willfully destroys, defaces, changes, or removes to another place any section corner, quarter-section corner, or meander post, on any Government line of survey, or willfully cuts down any witness tree or any tree blazed to mark the line of a Government survey, or willfully defaces, changes, or removes any monument or bench mark of any Government survey, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both.
This code should be followed, and the federal government should take the lead in the restoration. The Santa Fe mayor, City Council and the district attorney have overstepped their authority. The Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process has been nothing more than a smokescreen to make santafesinos believe they have been included in determining the fate of the monument. It’s time that the appropriate federal agency takes over the restoration.
Harry Montoya
former Santa Fe
county commissioner
Pojoaque
Opportunity knocks
In the wake of the recent Supreme Court fiasco, we are beginning to hear OB/GYNs across the country lament that they may not be able to continue their practice in states with severe and thoughtless abortion restrictions. Many of them will move to a state where they can practice medicine without worrying about legal penalties for doing what they can to save lives. They point out that new doctors in their states will not be able to practice procedures necessary to save the lives of pregnant people. Combine that with the dramatic teacher shortages in the public schools in those states and you may have a mass exodus of young families or people planning to start a family to states with less draconian, more pro-family policies.
This may be an opportunity for New Mexico to attract more business and more young families to our state and to better support our own young people. I have two grown sons raised in New Mexico and thriving now in Los Angeles and New York City because of our lack of opportunity. We could become a shining light of economic opportunity in the Southwest, if only we stay the course. We can't afford to lose this opportunity. Vote Blue in '22. Vote for families, women and children.
Pamela Rogers
Santa Fe
On the mark
Kudos to Scott Wyland for his balanced and accurate description of what occurred during the July 7 community forum to address the public’s concerns about proposals and plans related to the storage of plutonium contaminated waste at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant outside Carlsbad. (“Critics unhappy with nuclear panel," July 9)
As a virtual participant, I judged the forum to be nothing more than a dog and pony show by the U.S. Department of Energy and WIPP’s managers: They never intended to have a meaningful and open exchange about the public’s concerns. With a seeming ethos of “asking forgiveness is easier than obtaining permission, we shouldn’t be surprised if this and future DOE proposals are just more stealth actions which will ultimately turn The Land of Enchantment into America’s Nuclear Waste Dump.
Dick Goldsmith
Santa Fe