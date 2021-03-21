OK, Santa Fe, it’s time to do something about this trash problem in our city. We can blame and point fingers and, yes, shame those people who think it’s OK to throw items from their car windows onto our streets and open areas.
But here’s the thing: Spring is here. It’s a time of renewal, a time of new growth and a time for those of us who love living in this city to take action and clean up our community. Take time to grab your gloves and a trash bag. Go by the spot that you drive by every day going to work, school, grocery shopping — wherever it is that irritates you with trash littering the area and clean it up.
We can’t expect our city and state workers to do this on their own. They need our help, and we as a community need to pitch in. We are better then this, Santa Fe. Each of us can make a difference. So please, get out there, pick it up and help make this city we are proud to live in trash-free.
Trish Spencer
Santa Fe
Protect each other
After visiting my dentist’s office recently, which required a number of safety protocols, I went to the TriCore Lab in Presbyterian Family Medicine for a test that had been ordered for me. Once inside the entrance, I was required to answer about eight questions regarding COVID-19 and had my temperature taken.
Then the guard offered me a bracelet and told me to sit in the main waiting room. I could see the techs in their lobby. They were talking to a security guard, and he was wearing a mask. The two male techs had their masks off/down/improperly worn. I left without having my blood drawn.
People, we wear masks to avoid shedding the virus. We wear masks to help protect each other, ourselves and our community.
Leslie Gatton
Santa Fe
Enhancing our city
Santa Fe is known as the City of the Arts. And yet the only two great murals in this town have been abandoned. The Guadalupe Street mural has to be saved as a free-standing wall and not be sacrificed and demolished. Equally, the beautiful mural at Empire Builders on Cerrillos Road should be restored and brought back. Let’s take care of the old, not just new projects, because they enhance the character of the city.
Helga Ancona
Santa Fe
Who stands with us?
For some time, the Republican Party has been peddling the Big Lie. They claim, and have convinced, tens of millions of people that the election was stolen.
This after every single state, including 100 percent of Republican states, certified that the election was fair and honest. Now the Republicans are mounting a major attack on the voting rights of minority citizens in the states they control — the same states that certified the election as valid. Are we surprised this “fraud” only occurred in minority areas, not in white areas?
I have a question for everyone who favors democracy: If we do not stand with minorities and democracy on this issue, who will stand with us when the Republicans come to cancel our vote?
James Pierce
Santa Fe
Denying facts
A man was standing at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road recently with a sign admonishing drivers not to get vaccinated. I started thinking: He certainly has the right not to get vaccinated himself, but what possible legitimate motive could he have to try to encourage total strangers not to protect themselves and others?
Vaccines have been around forever: smallpox; more than one for polio; the three childhood diseases of mumps, measles and chickenpox; on and on. These diseases have largely been eliminated now thanks to vaccines, which are tested for safety and efficacy.
Then I realized I was looking at a man who is a fact-denier, does not believe in science and medicine and, worse, cares more about some loony political agenda than he does about his fellow man.
John Erickson
Santa Fe
A special day
We are honored and very grateful to the Santa Fe County Commission, particularly Commissioner Anna Hansen, for its thoughtful consideration in recognizing one of many outstanding Santa Fe citizens. On March 9, commissioners Henry P. Roybal, Anna Hansen, Hank Hughes, Anna T. Hamilton and Rudy Garcia, and County Manager Katherine Miller, proclaimed March 22 as “Daniel T. ‘Bud’ Kelly Jr. Day.”
Bud died Aug. 18. His 100th birthday would have been March 22. His children offer their immeasurable gratitude.
Susan, Thomas, Robert and Pamela Kelly
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.