I was honored to work for the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women during Gov. Jerry Apodaca’s administration. Through a grant from the governor’s discretionary fund, I traveled around our beautiful state telling young high school students about career alternatives, the availability of vocational education and nonstereotyped jobs. Part of my program was showing a movie, Choices, which was filmed in New Mexico showing New Mexican men and women working nonconventional trades in the state labor force. Thank you, Gov. Apodaca, for all of your accomplishments in helping your fellow New Mexicans. We are so grateful! You have left a wonderful legacy. May he rest in peace.
Doris Vigil McBride
Santa Fe
Committed to the arts
I have watched my grandson dance for seven years. He started at 9 years old dancing with the National Dance Institute. He is now finishing his junior year at New Mexico School for the Arts. I had the privilege of watching the end-of-the-year performance recently. The words that come to mind are excellence, passion and commitment. I sat there mesmerized by the choreography and passion of the dancers. These students practice three hours every day and put in hours and hours of additional rehearsal time for their show. All I can say is the time and energy pays off. Thank you, NMSA, for your commitment to the arts.
Janet Taylor
Santa Fe
Losing civility
Being 75 and from a political family in New Mexico, I recall that so many differences of opinions on issues were discussed through conversation and “mediated” on every level from government, family and personal and political views for several decades — always with satisfactory results, albeit with compromise. It seems these days, the only way to get any attention and enter any discussion is through long and expensive “litigation.” Personal respect, conversation and civility are gone.
Allen Sims
Santa FeAppropriate replacement
In 1967, architect Jack West commissioned a sculpture by Jack Cartlidge entitled, Nobody’s Listening, to be placed on the grounds of the new Sarasota, Fla., city hall he had designed. How appropriate this would be to replace the obelisk in the historic Santa Fe Plaza.