I was honored to work for the New Mexico Commission on the Status of Women during Gov. Jerry Apodaca’s administration. Through a grant from the governor’s discretionary fund, I traveled around our beautiful state telling young high school students about career alternatives, the availability of vocational education and nonstereotyped jobs. Part of my program was showing a movie, Choices, which was filmed in New Mexico showing New Mexican men and women working nonconventional trades in the state labor force. Thank you, Gov. Apodaca, for all of your accomplishments in helping your fellow New Mexicans. We are so grateful! You have left a wonderful legacy. May he rest in peace.

Doris Vigil McBride

Santa Fe

