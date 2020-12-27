Years ago, a cartoon in The New Mexican showed a mother tucking her daughter into bed on Christmas Eve. The daughter asks if Santa was going to stop at their house first. The mother acknowledges that the daughter has been good, but she believes Santa would visit the less fortunate first. The daughter then asks where that would put them on Santa’s list. The mother replies, “Dead last!”
I refer to that cartoon when times get tough and this year has been one of the toughest due to COVID-19. Like everyone else, my wife and I have had to endure our share of sacrifices during this crazy time. Now, a vaccine is giving us promise. However, distribution to everyone in this country is going to take some time.
Therefore, I suggest the following priorities: Health care workers first, then staff and patients at nursing homes, then essential workers, then the homeless and destitute, and finally all workers who depend on their jobs to support their family. When should the healthy, retired, and economically secure folks like me and my wife get vaccinated? — “Dead last!”
David Dennison
Santa Fe
Let off lightly
The man who was sentenced for a fatal hit-and-run does not want to go to prison and ruin his life (“Sentencing postponed in fatal hit-and-run case,” Dec. 17).
What does the think or not think about the man he killed and abandoned? House arrest was not in the prison where he needed to go.
Barbara Mikkelsen
Santa Fe
Heartfelt thanks
We live in an incredibly wonderful town. Recently, a close family member was in the intensive care unit of the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. Three times a day I would call for an update, and three times a day either the doctor or a nurse gave me detailed information and answered my questions. Those dedicated ICU professionals were so kind. My heartfelt thanks goes out to Dr. Amanda Sanchez and to nurses Nicole, Tina, Amanda, Aiza, Laura, Michael and Angela.
Donna Martin
Tesuque
Keeping the faith
Paul Arellano is a hero. Thanks, Paul, for the immeasurable blessings you have given and continue to give boys in Northern New Mexico (“Santa Fe man opens his home and his heart to foster boys,” Dec. 25).
As one who works in addiction medicine, I recognize his wisdom in seeing the soul of a young person through battle scars; if only everyone could see each other this way, we would live in a better world.
Caitlin Thomas
Santa Fe
Consider mask material
Here is something from National Institute of Health regarding cotton and/or polypropylene masks many folks are using improperly. Go to bit.ly/3mWjELI.
Here’s an excerpt: “We found that cotton materials are hydrophilic, and readily allow droplets to rapidly penetrate and saturate the fabric like a sponge. Therefore, face coverings made out of these materials may quickly become reservoirs of virus and act as conduits for viral transmission when worn, even after a short time. Face coverings made out of polyester face these same limitations, as we found it to be hydrophilic like cotton. Therefore, cloth and polyester face coverings appear to be more suitable for brief, one-time use.”
Mark Coble
Santa Fe
