Whoever you are, stop hoarding food! Think of those within our community, such as the elderly and the disabled, or parents trying to feed their children, who can’t be driving all over town to find nothing but the last, lonely box of saltine crackers on the shelves.
Frank Herdman
Santa Fe
Grateful for good leadership
Good leaders actively listen to understand, embrace reality, make the hard decisions — always with compassion — and communicate in a way that people will understand and trust, even if they don’t like what needs to be done. Our U.S. Army’s standard for effective communication, both written and spoken, is that it be clear, straightforward, and quickly and easily understandable.
Our governor and her team are setting the standard for leaders at all levels. I am grateful for their leadership. Each of us must do what needs to be done even if we don’t like it — always with compassion.
Jeff Clark, M.D.
U.S. Army, retired
Santa Fe
Governor, stay here
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s top 11 choices for a running mate, published in the Washington Post, were most gratifying in that 10 of them are women. Our own Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is right there in fourth place, finally receiving the national recognition she so rightly deserves.
I, however, have totally selfish reservations about giving her up to the national stage. Face it, we need her here right now. She is just gaining momentum toward a more progressive future for New Mexico, a trend I want to see continue.
If the call did come, it would be hard for her to refuse. I know her talented leadership and compassionate skills could reach a greater number of people as vice president. With that said, I plead with you, governor: There is no one here that can do what you are doing, so please stay home … for now.
Phillip T. Kehoe
Santa Fe
Closing schools bad decision
We have closed our schools for three weeks to eliminate gatherings of children to try to limit spread of the coronavirus. Now let’s see how this works as a practical matter. We are reopening the schools for day care because many parents are not available to take care of children sent home, thus re-creating the gatherings we said we were eliminating — except kids miss weeks of school.
For kids who don’t go to day care, we take a population that was previously confined most of the day with other children, who typically don’t show symptoms when infected, and turn them loose among the general population. Many may stay home, but a lot won’t, and the ones mostly staying home will be out, too. That’s not better than keeping the kids in school.
This was a very bad decision. Admittedly, there are a lot of bad decisions like this being made right now, in panic without proper analysis, disrupting civil society and costing workers jobs, but we didn’t need to add to it.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
Caution versus panic helps
I want to thank our governor for acting decisively and quickly to shut down any event with 100 or more people. I also want to thank her for shutting down our schools. COVID-19 is a highly infectious pathogen that can, and does, spread quickly. I respect her actions to attempt to “get ahead” of this pathogen before community spread has occurred. If the governor had waited until we had evidence of community spread, it would have been too late. Yes, New Mexico and, more specifically, Santa Fe will take an economic hit. Better an economic hit than thousands of people infected or dead.
Barry Rabkin
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.