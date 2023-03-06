While I agree with the state Senate’s proposal to raise salaries for both the governor and other elected officials, I have to ask: what about their employees? Legislative salary increases for state employees have only met the rising cost of living four times in the last 20 years. For half those years, wages completely stagnated. By our calculations, state wages are nearly 40% behind the cost of living. It’s no wonder that our suppressed pay scales are not able to provide a livable wage for our current staff or recruit new staff to fill the nearly 25% state vacancies.
Now, once again, the Legislature has proposed a 5% pay raise, falling behind the rising cost of living and 8% given to the Santa Fe county, federal employees, and Social Security retirees. How will these officials accomplish the state’s mission if they don’t have any staff? We need 8% raises for state workers.
Megan Green
executive vice president, CWA7076
Santa Fe
See it!
Once again, Tri-M's production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change put smiles on my face, music in my heart, and a thank you to the cast, crew and direction for ending my day with joy. There was never a dull moment with staging, costumes, versatility of the actors, humor and gentleness all wrapped up into a show that shouldn't be missed. Even the stage crew added to the entertainment! Contact Tri-M productions website for tickets. You'll be glad you did.
Deana Culp
Santa Fe
Living in peace
I am writing in response to ("Peacenik vs. secretive senator for Capitol dishonor," Ringside Seat, March 1) by Milan Simonich. I want to clarify what House Bill 171 Create Office of Peacebuilding would do for the children and people of New Mexico. I am thankful state Rep. Andrea Romero is sponsoring HB 171.
The office would make people trained in the dialogue process, mediation, restorative justice and nonviolent dispute resolution available to school districts statewide to help work with an unruly classroom or student or help stop bullying. The office also can help promote public safety in our homes, schools and communities. I called the governor's office and asked her to sign HB 171 when it reaches her desk. She can help New Mexico become the first state to create an Office of Peacebuilding, providing a model for other states and our nation.
Virginia J. Miller
legislative coordinator
Department of Peace Initiative
Santa Fe
A true professional
Throughout my long career with the National Register of Historic Places I worked with hundreds of state, local, tribal, academic and private sector professionals who were dedicated to preservation of cultural heritage. I rarely encountered one who did more to make archaeology relevant and understandable to the general public than Eric Blinman did as Director of the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies. His unexplained dismissal and the staff cuts that preceded it cause me to worry about the future of that outstanding office and its programs. I am glad to see the Senate Rules Committee taking a badly needed look at the cecretarial level leadership of the Department of Cultural Affairs.
Jerry L. Rogers
Santa Fe
Had to say it
I know you’re not supposed to say mean things in a letter to the editor, right? But whoever it was who fired Eric Blinman has rocks for brains. (Sorry.)
Kimberly MacLoud
Santa Fe
Starting the day right
My day does not begin before I read the hilarious take on the world by Richard Caté. A true artist.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Break algebra down
Instead of rushing to dumb down high school graduation requirements (cough, cough, House Bill 126), why haven't our state's legislators looked into breaking down Algebra II into a two-year course for some students? Successful completion of Algebra IIa in one year and Algebra IIb in the next would afford students the chance to meet the sound graduation requirement currently in place.