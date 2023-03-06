While I agree with the state Senate’s proposal to raise salaries for both the governor and other elected officials, I have to ask: what about their employees? Legislative salary increases for state employees have only met the rising cost of living four times in the last 20 years. For half those years, wages completely stagnated. By our calculations, state wages are nearly 40% behind the cost of living. It’s no wonder that our suppressed pay scales are not able to provide a livable wage for our current staff or recruit new staff to fill the nearly 25% state vacancies.

Now, once again, the Legislature has proposed a 5% pay raise, falling behind the rising cost of living and 8% given to the Santa Fe county, federal employees, and Social Security retirees. How will these officials accomplish the state’s mission if they don’t have any staff? We need 8% raises for state workers.

Megan Green