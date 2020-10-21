President Donald Trump’s law-and-order pretense would be laughable if it were not so horrifying. We pretzel our brains to think that he could be tough on crime and simultaneously fear he will break every law in the books if he is not reelected. Perhaps if Robert Mueller and his investigative team’s handcuffed predicament had not let us down, we would have more consciously recognized Trump’s treasonous and criminal behavior.
Without clearly stated facts, what Trump does in front of our faces and behind closed doors is glossed over. We need to grasp that he is worse than he seems. What we know is only the tip of the iceberg. If we do not soundly defeat Trump in November, we demonstrate our democracy’s vulnerability to misinformation and criminal taker-over. With Russia’s assistance, we may become an underfunctioning totalitarian state, with the Supreme Court and Congress kowtowing to Trump, as most Republican politicians do now.
Leona Stucky-Abbott
Santa Fe
No on 1
The endorsement by The Santa Fe New Mexican to vote Yes on Constitutional Amendment 1 is perplexing given the usual thoughtful positions taken by the newspaper. There seem to be two major arguments given to vote yes: first, there has been a history of corruption and malfeasance in some past commissioners, and second, that candidates for the position are often not qualified.
To change the constitution is a drastic and unnecessary step for two reasons. First, there is now a strong and effective State Ethics Commission in place to deal with corruption and malfeasance across all elected offices. Second, the question of qualifications would be better addressed by statute, which could, for example, state the level of education and experience required, just as you’d see in any good job description. Voting NO on Constitutional Amendment 1 would help keep our PRC in the hands of the voters, not at the command of whatever governor is in power.
Marie Morgan
Santa Fe
Nothing’s set in stone
With a vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation as a justice of the Supreme Court nearing, talk about increasing the court’s membership is timely. If Democrats control all branches of government after the election, will they increase court membership? If so, how? After a little research, I learned a few things. Article III of the Constitution establishes the Supreme Court and lower federal courts. It is, however, silent as to the number of justices and how long they serve.
The Judiciary Act of 1789 established life tenure for federal judges and set the court at six justices (one chief and five associates). In 1807, the act was amended: The court became seven. In 1837, the court was set at nine justices. In 1863, it was increased to 10. In 1866, the court was back to seven, and it became nine again in 1869. In 1937, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried to expand the court, but Congress rebuffed him (probably for the last time). Each time Congress (both Houses) changed the court, it did so with a simple majority. No constitutional amendment is needed, and more importantly, nothing is written in stone.
More than the presidency is at stake Nov. 3.
Edward T. Stein
Santa Fe
A disgrace
The Republican handling of replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is repugnant and disgraceful. Obviously, Republicans must have learned a lot when they played the board game Lie, Cheat and Steal when “growing up.”
Chuck Higgins
Santa Fe
A League correction
The League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County has published a 2020 General Election online voter guide, and The New Mexican published a print version Oct. 4. The League deeply regrets an error in the printed voter guide. The answers printed for Leighton Cornish, Republican candidate for New Mexico Senate District 24, were the answers to questions we posed for the primary election. The actual questions were for the general election, and therefore, they do not match. This was in no way Cornish’s intention.
We have provided a way for Cornish to correct this in the online voter guide. As soon as he makes the changes, voters will be able to see the answers at Vote411.org.
Patricia Hawkins
voter information chairwoman
League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County
Calling Ron Trujillo
Very sad to see this monument destroyed but most of all to see so little law enforcement to prevent the sadness of many people. During many of our festivities — for example, Fiesta de Santa Fe — we have seen many law enforcement officers and even K-9s. We also have seen armored vehicles. Where was law enforcement this time? Ron Trujillo, it is time to run for mayor.
Anthony Vandersommen
Santa Fe
