It’s true that if not done right, energy development can result in real public health consequences (“New Mexico has a toxic relationship with fossil fuels,” Aug. 29). However, our state still faces major challenges related to health care, and addressing those challenges will require a reliable source of funding that our state’s energy industry can provide. I saw this firsthand as a nurse in some of New Mexico’s largest health systems, including Veterans Affairs, and during my time as chairwoman of the New Mexico Board of Nursing.
I understand that public health is and should be priority number one for New Mexico regulators. During my tenure on the Board of Nursing, I made sure that every decision we made furthered that goal and did everything I could to ensure that New Mexicans were provided the opportunity to receive the highest quality health care possible. Protecting public health is an important function of government. As they craft new rules on methane, New Mexico oil and gas regulators need to seek balance by recognizing that protecting public health also requires funding for critical services.
Lynda Green, Ph.D.
Gorman, Texas
D.C. and Puerto Rico, too
I listened with interest when the mayor of Washington, D.C., explained why the District of Columbia should be a state. I agree with her. Can’t get my head around a flag with 51 stars. Add Puerto Rico, which has the same issues, plus residents cannot vote in national elections. Now 52 stars would work.
Dick Hogle
La Puebla
Bad idea
President Donald Trump has a new idea for dealing with the pandemic. Stop testing and go for herd immunity. Once a large portion of the populous is infected, the virus is no longer a worry.
Suppose he had done this in April. The rip-roaring economy that he takes credit for would have continued strong; low unemployment across the board. The rich would have gotten richer and spent lots of money at his hotels and golf courses. The poor would still be poor, but who cares? Of course, there would be millions infected, but most would be symptom-free. If the death rate were as expected, say 2 percent to 3 percent, we would lose 2 million to 3 million souls, mostly old and weak, very unfortunate but a price to be paid.
I’m glad he didn’t have this bright idea sooner. If I had had a chance back then, I’d arrange for everyone to have and use N95 face masks. These provide protection for the wearer as well as others. We still don’t have them in large numbers. Why not? I’ll bet a president who cared would insist they be made by the millions. Hopefully, in a few months, we’ll have a president who cares.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
For fascism?
Can anyone tell me why right-wingers talk as though antifa is a terrorist organization? Do they remember it stands for “anti-fascist” and those who characterize it as “bad” and “un-American” are saying they are in favor of fascism? (And by the way, antifa is just a loose group of people, not an organization of any kind).
Judy Carr
Santa Fe
Remember and protect
The U.S. Constitution was ratified on Dec. 7, 1778, and established the premise of “Government for and by the People” and became the governing document of our great nation. In an effort to form a more perfect union, it has been amended 27 times. Seven of those amendments were to correct Supreme Court rulings that diminished the rights of American citizens.
Once again, we find ourselves at a crossroad. The Supreme Court has given undue influence to those who can afford it. In a series of rulings that culminated in Citizens United, the court has defined citizenship to include corporations and special interests, and money as speech. As a result, political candidates, in addition to relying on contributions from wealthy donors, lean more heavily on unlimited, independent expenditures from dark-money PACs and super PACs than from their constituents.
It is up to us to address this issue by joining with the many national and local organizations, including American Promise and RepresentUS New Mexico in supporting a constitutional amendment to limit the influence of money in politics.
Herb Faling
Santa Fe
Misguided, divided
President Donald Trump held indoor rallies in Tulsa, Okla., and Phoenix, potentially exposing thousands of supporters to a deadly virus. Tulsa’s public health director attributed a COVID-19 surge to that rally. Herman Cain attended the event, contracted the virus and died. The Phoenix rally occurred despite six staff members testing positive beforehand. Secret Service agents ended up quarantined.
Learning nothing from these unnecessary, misguided mass gatherings, another rally was held by Trump in North Carolina. Approximately 1,000 supporters gathered with minimal social distancing and few masks worn. This was in defiance of state law that now limits events to 50 people.
America leads the world in coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. We have politicized mask wearing. How have Republicans become proud of ignoring facts and science? A quarter of a million citizens will die as of the November elections. Is there not a clear choice? Welcome to the Divided States of America.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
