Once again, people living in an evermore materialistic society bite the hand that feeds them by claiming they will take action against the operations of an asphalt plant ("Proposal in south Santa Fe has kids speaking out on environmental justice," March 28). It seems plant operations are aimed at more economic and environmental improvements, with the plant operators participating in public discussion to justify it, but opponents are saying "not in my backyard" to an industry we obviously all depend on. So the children seem to have the same sentiment. Has any adult explained to them how all materials and products, even supposed "green technology," have an inevitable environmental impact? Has anyone explained to them how a manufacturing plant could one day provide a beneficial career for them? Asphalt is essential. So are the workers involved. We spent a whole year telling one another how much we appreciate essential workers and services. It's starting to seem like all that talk was a bunch of smoke and fumes.
Jayce Frye
Santa Fe
Betrayal
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called for a special session of the state Legislature to pass legislation legalizing the production and sale of cannabis to adults. She has called the special session mid-Holy Week. Legislators may feel pressured to pass legislation so they can return to their families for Easter celebrations on Sunday. The only information shared by this administration has been the financial incentive of increased employment and tax revenue. There has been no discussion of the real profiteers of Big Tobacco and Big Alcohol. Nor has there been a legitimate discussion of the social cost of policing; disruption of the social fabric — broken homes and depletion of the employment pool due to inevitable intoxication; an agricultural shift away from traditional crops; and an increased attraction of the homeless population as has occurred in other states. New Mexico will be forever changed as the result of water consumption for chile and other crops diverted to marijuana production, just to name one impact. An intoxicated nation has never been able to maintain itself. In the midst of Holy Week and the coronavirus pandemic, our New Mexico leadership is engaged in what I see as an act of betrayal. God bless our New Mexico. Please pray for our state.
J.D. Vasquez
Santa Fe
The whole world
In many countries, families struggle for basic human needs. These families, including children, do not have access to water, food, shelter or medical care. In these poor countries, children die from starvation or disease, and families try to compensate by having more children, which leads to overpopulation. Overpopulation leads to the consumption of already-scarce resources. Lifting these communities out of poverty would decrease this issue of overpopulation and lack of basic human needs. Education would rise. Jobs would be made, and economies would grow. Entire communities can be healed.
We are a strong nation made up of caring people. We have the tools to lend a helping hand. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t also focus on ending homelessness and poverty here at home either. We should do both. I believe what occurs on the other side of the world impacts events here at home. We are all one race, the human race, and we all do better when we all do better. I am a Borgen Project supporter. My voice is dedicated to those who do not have one. I urge Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich to protect the international affairs budget that creates agricultural development, supports disaster relief, funds education efforts, confronts health crises like COVID-19 and encourages positive relationships with America’s allies.
Ashley Douglas
Albuquerque
And now, Miguel
Time for former Santa Fe City Councilor and County Commissioner Miguel Chavez to run for mayor.
Lori Garcia
Santa Fe
