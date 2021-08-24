Polio, a worldwide epidemic, is almost eradicated from the global population. In 1955, Edward R. Murrow asked Dr. Jonas Salk, who developed a polio vaccine, “Who owns the patent?” Dr. Salk replied, “The people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?” Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, huge U.S. pharmaceutical companies, do not own the sun but could bring down the world population by millions by withholding the patent on their COVID-19 vaccines so they are unavailable to the rest of the world.
We must urge these companies to release the rights to manufacture the vaccine so people all of over the world, particularly in developing countries, can save themselves and, quite possibly in a world without firm borders, save us. It is the only thing to do in a worldwide pandemic. Call the companies.
A matter of choice
Regarding those who were demonstrating at the Roundhouse (“Workers gather to oppose mandatory vaccination,” Aug. 21) and shouting about “choice,” “freedom” and not being “forced” when it comes to their bodies and their health: I hope they have the same opinions when it comes to women’s health and choices about their bodies. Somehow, I doubt it.
Shudder
Try as we might, we can’t ignore the notorious eyesore known as Capitol Flats. Given the character of the building and the history of its location, should it not be renamed Penitentiary Flats?
Updates, please
For a variety of reasons, I spend quite a bit of time eating at Santa Fe restaurants and a few in Albuquerque to add some variety. I have a complaint that covers most of them and is likely going to become worse during the upcoming seasonal changes. Most restaurants have a website with menu and location information, but few update their information regarding indoor dining. I got a surprise today after driving 50 miles to an Albuquerque favorite only to find it closed for indoor dining — drive-up only for a time. This information needs to be updated regularly and posted.
Some food items really can’t be eaten in the car, and doing carryout from 50 miles away is a nonstarter. While my Santa Fe drive isn’t as bad — as little as 10 miles — it’s still annoying at best to find the place closed for indoor dining after I’ve driven into town. So, to the restaurant folks, keep your websites up to date so we know what to expect.
A flash of red
I was disappointed The New Mexican failed to pick up the article, “Oklahoma’s gift to ballet,” which ran in the New York Times. Although Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, Maria and Marjorie Tallchief and Moscelyne Larkin grew up in Oklahoma, they represented various tribes that were herded there in our past. I was in elementary school when my parents took me to the ballet in New York. To a child’s eyes, the theater was palatial and glittering. The music started and suddenly, from stage right, a vision in red swooped through the air as a bird, defying gravity before landing. Maria Tallchief!
Thus began my love of ballet and its trick of making unknown, fantastic worlds, populated by magnificent creatures, come true for a few enchanted hours. These past years we have learned more about the dark side of ballet. I wonder what the experiences were for these remarkable Native women. The story of women’s success in the arts is often swept under the rug. We need to tell the story of these Native women and celebrate their hard work, ambition and achievement. For myself, I’ll always carry the vision of Maria Tallchief flying in a blur of red and igniting a love for ballet.
Freedom?
Have you noticed that many of those folks who are kicking back at vaccination mandates on the basis of “protecting their basic freedoms” are the same folks who insist on trampling on the freedoms of pregnant women by insisting those women cannot opt for an abortion? I guess that once again, sadly, it’s only freedom for some.
King and Pyne, regarding your beef with the demonstrators....my guess is they would argue for the unborn child to have "freedom" to live a life, rather than the pregnant woman having the "freedom" to end it. Just a guess.
