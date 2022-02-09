The city of Santa Fe is about to hear a request from an Albuquerque developer to change the zoning on a parcel of land at West Zia Road and Old Pecos Trail. Old Pecos Trail is the last undeveloped entry into Santa Fe and, by virtue of this, is supposed to have certain development protections to maintain its visual integrity. The proposal presents multiple problems with both density and traffic safety on both Old Pecos Trail where a U-turn would be required, as well as other issues.
The developer wants to increase the density from the historic one house per acre to multiple houses per acre. Not to put in affordable housing, but priced to make a profit (I'm not saying that's a bad thing). In addition, the requested changes do not meet the current 50 percent open space requirement. I would greatly appreciate it if the city Planning Department would, based on current regulations, deny this request.
J. Wise
Santa Fe
On to the Senate
The efforts of the bill sponsors, the Speaker of the House and the governor’s message all combined to the benefit of all New Mexico and all New Mexicans: House Bill 132 passed in the House of Representatives by a vote of 51-18. If it becomes law, the legislation would lower the rate charged on high-interest loans from 175 percent to 36 percent.
Concern for real people, living real lives of hardship, was plain everywhere on the floor of the House on Monday night, as thoughtful debate illuminated the chamber and carried on late into the night; and, thankfully, concern for real people, living real lives of intermittent hardship, trumped abstract ideas of "free markets" and fear of patronizing people's "free" will to choose legislatively sponsored predatory lenders and their predatory products.
Now the bill moves to the Senate, where Majority Leader Peter Wirth and his colleagues can and presumably will move the bill expeditiously toward passage and then on to the governor for her signature.
Alexis Johnson
Santa Fe
Kudos, Dr. Norton
In response to the article (“S.F. clinic says it won’t treat unvaccinated in person," Feb. 1), I would like to applaud the courageous decision by Dr. Hillary Norton, rheumatologist, to no longer treat unvaccinated patients in person. Most of her patients, including myself, have severely compromised immune systems. This means we are very susceptible to and have a hard time fighting off infection.
Although we are vaccinated, we still could get a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and possibly not be able to fight it off. I am bewildered by those patients who are immunocompromised and yet remain unvaccinated. They know the risks to themselves and put the rest of the clinic’s patients in danger. I would guess that Dr. Norton has received unpleasant pushback from some of these patients, which is unfortunate considering all she has done to keep us healthy and safe. Kudos to Dr. Norton.
Carla Beene
Santa Fe
Get it done
As the end of the legislative session approaches, legislators are still ignoring the needs of New Mexico’s seniors dependent on Social Security income. This is unacceptable given the touting of New Mexico’s revenues and the spending bills already passed, including raises for state workers. There can be no doubt the legislators in New Mexico would rather favor the special interests of lobbyists and businesses than serve the interests of seniors.
I don’t know how many seniors receiving Social Security live in all of New Mexico; however, I do know that this tax impacts them despite party affiliation, religion, culture or other circumstances. This unfair tax on seniors must go. I call on seniors statewide to make it clear to your representatives that they can either vote to repeal the egregious tax on our hard-earned benefits, or we will vote each and every one of them out of office and elect leaders who care about us more than they care about their self-interest.
Nancy Baker
Santa Fe
