Several recycling centers within the city of Santa Fe have been closed for several weeks, and the recycling dumpsters have been removed, requiring many of us to take items to the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station. Although I fully understand the current financial crisis within our community — as a former city manager, I have particular insight into balancing the city budget — I fail to see why recycling pickup at these centers would severely impact the current financial crisis. It is time to reinstate recycling as a priority within our community and support the many citizens who feel this is critical for our environment.
Mike Mier
Santa Fe
The greatest
I believe with all my heart that President Donald Trump is the greatest president America has ever had.
I believe he was purposely misled concerning the virus, purposely misled to take Trump down. He was so proud of the success of our economy. This shutdown is being blamed on Trump. It should be blamed on the ill advice of Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. This is no accident. Lemmings who have zero desire for true information, believing the media’s fake news, will go ahead and vote for senile and utterly scary former Vice President Joseph Biden.
Trump has done wonders for this country. It deeply saddens me that those who know nothing have no desire to penetrate the truth and are so easily mind-controlled. Trump has endured so much hate and controversy throughout his presidency. Where is your compassion?
Tobi Wilde
Santa Fe
Don't be a hypocrite
Isn’t it hypocritical of Steve Pearce and the state GOP to worry about our governor and jewelry and not mention their GOP “leader” (Trump), who visits companies and venues and refuses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health restrictions regarding face masks and social distancing? Steve Pearce, why are you not calling out Trump for his hypocrisy? Let’s start being honest, address the real issues and encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines rather than making COVID-19 a partisan issue. The GOP will one day regret going down this rabbit hole with someone so unfit for office. Where’s your love of country and your fellow Americans?
Nancy Peterson
Santa Fe
Try for perspective
So, allow me to put things in perspective for all of you in Santa Fe. Former Vice President Joe Biden wants to be president and correctly talks about the problem of racism. But wait — isn't it true that he and our first black president had eight years in office to bring us utopia? What, then, did they do about racism? Obviously not much, based on current outcomes. What we are observing is the result of progressive, liberal policies in cities governed by Democrats for years. Nothing has changed. Police in those cities work for the Democratic mayors! Now the Democrats have the opportunity to solve the current problems. And guess what? They won't, because they have absolutely no clue. Just take a look at the crime on the south side of Chicago.
James Cardwell
Albuquerque
The right lessons
A song has been reverberating in my head. It was sung by the character of Lieutenant Cable in the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical South Pacific.
“You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear
You’ve got to be taught from year to year…
You’ve got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made
Of people whose skin is a different shade…
You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late
Before you are six, or seven, or eight
To hate all the people your relatives hate
You’ve got to be carefully taught”
Please, let us all “carefully” teach our children, each other, ourselves — to love, respect, appreciate, be content and grateful.
Iana Mason
Santa Fe
Apologies
To my beautiful granddaughters, I'm sorry.
I'm sorry for the world you have been born into. I'm sorry for the pandemic that your Mom and Dad will tell you about someday. I'm sorry for the self-serving, finger-pointing politicians. I'm sorry for the incredible religious hypocrisy. I'm sorry for the rampant bigotry, racism and hatred. I'm sorry for the daily violence. I'm sorry for climate change. I'm sorry for all the trash and pollution. I'm sorry for the unprecedented challenges that will affect you the rest of your lives. I'm sorry for what the previous generations have left you.
But mostly I'm sorry that Grandpa hasn't been able to hug and kiss you for months now! I'm sorry.
Richard Glaze
Santa Fe
