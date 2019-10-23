I was dismayed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s comments at the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference earlier this month (“Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tells oil execs: We’ll work with you,” Oct. 9). For her to say that state departments overseeing energy and the environment need to be “clear that they work for you” — meaning oil and gas — is beyond alarming.
We need state regulators to stand up to the oil and gas industry and make it clean up its act. Oil and gas operators are leaking, venting and flaring natural gas more than ever before. Methane waste and pollution are costing our schools millions in revenue, ruining our air and worsening climate change. New Mexico needs strong state rules that require the oil and gas industry to reduce methane emissions. We need our governor to stand up for our children and the health of our communities.
Deborah Riley
Tijeras
Supporting Steve
We are writing in support of the reelection of Steven Carrillo to the District 1 Santa Fe Public Schools board seat. Carrillo has proven himself to be a productive leader on the board and in the community. He has demonstrated time and again that he is dedicated to our children and public schools. In our uncertain world, his first priority is student safety, along with advocacy, technology and facilities. Carrillo’s aspirations are not running for higher office; they are for the betterment of the students and families of Santa Fe.
Our son recently graduated from Santa Fe High School. Carrillo consistently attends and champions the arts, theater events and athletic games. For several years, he raised money for the Honor Blues ceremonial breakfast, as well as the Capital High School Sterling Silvers. Carrillo has been a successful and determined leader in his passion and dedication for the present and future education of our youth. We urge you to go to steveforsantafe.com to see his record of achievements for additional information. Cast your vote for Steve Carrillo, the most qualified candidate, who has done and will continue to do the job with experience, perseverance and responsibility.
Nancy and David Brown
Santa Fe
Time to enroll
From Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, many New Mexicans once again will enroll in health insurance coverage through beWellnm, New Mexico’s Health Insurance Exchange, during open enrollment. This year, there will be four carriers offering a number of plan options.
For some here in Santa Fe, coverage options will be different than last year. Unfortunately, in some cases, individuals might lose their current coverage and need to find a new plan. If your plan changes, don’t worry. We’re here to help! Things change every year, and beWellnm certified brokers and agents can help you choose a new plan.
To further assist anyone whose plan is changing, we’ve scheduled two open houses in Santa Fe where brokers will be ready to help anyone enroll in health insurance. Additionally, there’s always help available throughout open enrollment. Just visit beWellnm.com to find a broker near you or call beWellnm directly at 833-862-3935.
Maureen Manring
director of communication and outreach
New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange
Albuquerque
Carmen a win-win
School board District 1 candidate Carmen Gonzales is a win-win-win for Santa Fe Public Schools. She brings an unbeatable mix of top-to-bottom experience in the education system and a steadfast commitment to providing all students the opportunity to succeed, regardless of race, language, ability, gender or orientation. A lifelong educator, Gonzales has been a classroom teacher of children with special needs, vice president for student success at both New Mexico State University and Santa Fe Community College, policy adviser to Mayor Alan Webber and policy analyst for state Sen. Mimi Stewart. She also has deep Santa Fe roots. Daughter of beloved lawyer and legislator Albert Gonzales, for whom Gonzales Community School is named, Carmen herself is a proud graduate of District 1 schools — Wood Gormley and Santa Fe High. What’s more, she will be a kind and smart board member who collaborates respectfully with others who share her unwavering commitment to great public schools.
Jeannie Oakes
Santa Fe
