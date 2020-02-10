We must do more to limit pollution from oil and gas development and clean up our air. As New Mexico experienced record oil and gas drilling over the past decade, the state actually cut funding to energy and environment agencies whose mission it is to protect us from the industry’s impacts on health and the environment.
Ozone pollution from methane emissions poses a serious threat to the health of New Mexicans and disproportionately affects children, Native Americans and those living in poor, rural communities. In fact, more than half of all Native Americans in San Juan County — about 24,600 people — live within a mile of a well site.
Navajo leaders and community members appreciate Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s commitment to cutting methane emissions and tackling climate change.
However, the state Legislature must be an equal partner in that effort by increasing funding for the regulatory agencies tasked with protecting New Mexicans and future generations from oil and gas pollution.
Wendy Atcitty
organizer
Diné CARE New Mexico Energy
Farmington
Great betrayal
The greatest betrayal in American history has been documented (“Split Senate clears Trump,” Feb. 6). Each member of Congress shall clearly be remembered for their vote and history shall reflect the consequences forever.
J. Wilstrom
Santa Fe
Wendy Atcitty who will make up the revenue loss to the Native Americans and the state, every decision has a long term consequence.
J. Wilstrom- you are correct we will remember every one of the traitorous democrat politicians and their followers/supporters like you that tried to overthrow our constitutionally elected president.
Biden demanded that Ukraine fire a prosecutor investigating his son or he would hold back a promised billion dollars...That is something a president should investigate. Trump had the courage to do that, Obama let it happen !
