Since 1963, the Radioactive Liquid Waste Treatment Facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory has handled radioactive and hazardous liquid waste generated at the plutonium facility and elsewhere at LANL. In the plutonium facility, spherical triggers, or plutonium pits, for nuclear weapons are fabricated using toxic and hazardous materials. Underground pipes lead from the plutonium facility to the waste treatment facility.
However, the state Environment Department insists on regulating the waste treatment facility under the New Mexico Water Quality Act, which has no provisions for hazardous waste and does not require seismic analyses, as the Hazardous Waste Act does. The Hazardous Waste Act also provides for public hearings and other avenues for participation, absent from the Water Quality Act. The less-stringent regulation leaves the water, fields, gardens, animals and people of the towns and many pueblos of Northern New Mexico at risk. Requiring hazardous waste permits for hazardous waste at LANL would make everyone safer.
Basia Miller
board member
Concerned Citizens for Nuclear Safety
Santa Fe
Unreasonable burn
It flies in the face of reason that the U.S. Forest Service is making plans for another “controlled” burn in the Santa Fe National Forest. It’s just two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the disastrous “controlled” burn that broke out of control and destroyed 340,000-plus acres in San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties. The conditions now are exactly as they were a year ago: aridity and high winds. As the displaced inhabitants who lost everything in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire continue to wait for the financial recompense promised by the federal government, as floods threaten to pour down the scalped hillsides, we who are likely to suffer the effects of toxic smoke from the chemical accelerants the Forest Service uses find our concerns and questions are ignored. Where is the environmental impact statement? What provisions are being made for fire within a few miles of Santa Fe when — not if — it leaps the fire lines and threatens to destroy the million-dollar houses that have been built, mistakenly, at the forest edges?
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Wrong approach
The commentary (“Interior Department should strengthen methane rule,” My View, April 16) advocates a path that could actually weaken government’s efforts to reduce emissions in energy production. Indeed, such an approach would hinder industry-backed efforts that are designed to sustain the cuts in emissions Americans have seen since the start of the Shale Revolution. The current proposal lacks the needed flexibility to advance private sector innovation. For example, the
100-member-company Environmental Partnership drives improvement every day, whether it’s through rigorous flare management programs, increased inspections or enhanced monitoring. The results show.
Methane emissions relative to production fell 66% from 2011 to 2021 in the largest-producing basins in America. Government must work with industry to craft rules that lower emissions without limiting energy leadership or stifling future breakthroughs. A good methane rule would help accelerate progress U.S. natural gas and oil companies have driven in slashing emissions without compromising the energy production that New Mexicans need.