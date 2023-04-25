Since 1963, the Radioactive Liquid Waste Treatment Facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory has handled radioactive and hazardous liquid waste generated at the plutonium facility and elsewhere at LANL. In the plutonium facility, spherical triggers, or plutonium pits, for nuclear weapons are fabricated using toxic and hazardous materials. Underground pipes lead from the plutonium facility to the waste treatment facility.

However, the state Environment Department insists on regulating the waste treatment facility under the New Mexico Water Quality Act, which has no provisions for hazardous waste and does not require seismic analyses, as the Hazardous Waste Act does. The Hazardous Waste Act also provides for public hearings and other avenues for participation, absent from the Water Quality Act. The less-stringent regulation leaves the water, fields, gardens, animals and people of the towns and many pueblos of Northern New Mexico at risk. Requiring hazardous waste permits for hazardous waste at LANL would make everyone safer.

Basia Miller

