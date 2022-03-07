Having escaped from Nazi Germany at age 5 with my parents in 1939, I was a more fortunate refugee than the millions who desperately fled from Ukraine. Sadly, my grandparents did not escape.
Now, 83 years later, I can only assist Ukrainians via a monetary contribution. I hope it will help to alleviate the suffering of at least a few of these refugees as they try to escape the horror being inflicted on them by Vladimir Putin.
George Simon
Santa Fe
A memorable burger
Milan Simonich’s story about Mrs. Dora Cordova and the LotaBurger location is such a nice tribute to her and brought back memories for me ("She had ketchup in her veins and goodness in her heart," Ringside Seat, March 4). My then-future husband bought me my first LotaBurger at that location in 1968, my first summer in Santa Fe. Although Mrs. Cordova hadn’t started working there yet, we often visited that LotaBurger over the years, and I’m sure she must have served us sometimes.
Now my husband of over 51 years is buried in Rosario Cemetery in the corner closest to the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Paseo de Peralta, across from that LotaBurger. I think of that first hamburger every time I visit him. When the weather improves, I think I’ll walk across the street and buy some burgers in memory of both of them.
Anne Wheelock Gonzales
Santa Fe
Turn off the oil
Regarding the U.S. stance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many of us feel it is imperative to stop buying oil from Russia. To hear some complain that it would raise their gas prices is a hypocritical and selfish attitude in view of the sacrifices so many are being asked — people and corporations — to give.
Joan Baker and
Margeaux Klein
Santa Fe
War warning
World War 1: The war to end all wars.
World War 111: The war to end all.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Hold 'em accountable
Pollution from oil and gas costs our schools millions in lost revenue, threatens air quality and public health and accelerates climate disruption. By adopting strong rules that hold oil and gas operators accountable, New Mexico can protect all communities and create a model for other states and the federal government to reduce their air and methane pollution.
The Environmental Improvement Board meets this month to consider final oil and gas rules. This is our opportunity to adopt key measures that reduce the acute and long-term impacts of oil and gas pollution and protect those living closest to development. These include requiring more frequent inspections to find and fix leaks and allowing no exemptions to leak detection and repair requirements.
I applaud Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her commitment to enacting nation-leading methane rules and urge the board to follow through for all New Mexicans.
Susan Martin, chair
Rio Grande Chapter
Sierra Club
Quite a show
I had the pleasure of attending Tri-M's opening night of Cabaret during my visit to Santa Fe. What an incredible show. With powerful yet sensitive vocal performances, tight instrumentals and creative and well-executed choreography, the cast welcomed me to Berlin and the Kit Kat Klub. The small theater provided an effective use of space and set, with lighting, sound and costumes adding credibility to the magical transformation. The director's insightful and clever decisions brought this production to artistic life. From the emcee's Willkommen to the chilling final scene, the show kept our audience enthralled. How terribly lucky your community is to have such talented and creative resources.
Virginia Nickels-Hircock
Blanco
Art to enjoy
Many thanks to the staff of the Southside Branch Library, especially Christa Grimes (who is now at LaFarge Branch Library) and Anna Kongs, during my February art exhibit Come See the Cats! And for Santa Fe art lovers, while we have phenomenal galleries and museums — please remember to visit the Main and Southside libraries, where new local art exhibits are on display monthly. The library system provides a wonderful opportunity for emerging artists to show their work. Visitors are assured of seeing some interesting new work by local artists who are not (at least yet) in the galleries and museums. Thank you, Southside Branch!
Bobbie Ferrell
Santa Fe
