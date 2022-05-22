Thank you for publishing the article about Irene and Buddy Roybal and the sale of Coronado Paint & Decorating (“Coronado Paint & Decorating has a new owner,” May 17). In these times of bleak stories about our inhumanity to each other, how wonderful it is to be reminded that people like the Roybals are still around, treating everyone — customers, neighbors, employees, friends, soon-to-be friends, people in need — with simple human decency and kindness. I have been fortunate to have known them through my professional life as a fundraiser for charitable organizations, and it is a delight to live and work in a community that has the Roybals living in it. They are the model of philanthropists and caring human beings.
Robert Glick
Santa Fe
Controlling fires
My dad and two of his brothers, before the start of World War II, worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps. Their job was to clean the forest, but not with prescribed burns. They cleaned by raking out the dead growth, taking down dead trees, making trail paths. Many are still there. My dad and uncles worked in Bandelier National Monument. They were provided uniforms, lodging and meals. At that time, they were paid $30 a month. Today’s pay will be higher due to the times we live in. If you want more advice on how clean the forest, let me know.
Joe M. Gallegos
Albuquerque
Keep saying hello
I spent five days last week visiting children and grandkids in the San Francisco Bay Area. I walked around a lot passing strangers on the sidewalks, in stores, etc. As I passed them, I said things like “hi,” “good morning,” “hello,” “greetings,” or I simply nodded my head. I was amazed how few returned the greeting or even acknowledged my presence. Returning to Santa Fe was most refreshing. Once again people were friendly and had no qualms about saying “hi” or “hola,” giving me that unique Northern New Mexico nod or a little smile.
However, I have noticed over the last decade or so, that a lot of new residents of our area have moved here from major metro areas where cocooning is a way of life and there is an air of paranoia. They seem to be reluctant to ease up a bit and be open to a different way of living. I can walk along any sidewalk in town and tell the locals from the newcomers simply by if they make eye contact or respond to a greeting. I am a private custom tour guide. My guests from all over always are commenting on how friendly and helpful people are here. I respond by pointing out that people live here because they want to be here. Santa Fe is friendly, accepting and chill. As a result, they are happy. So, my plea to locals and newcomers as well is to maintain the spirit and friendliness that needs to continue to effervesce in this fabulous city and state.
Nat Shipman
Santa Fe
The Bible condemns
In scripture of the Judeo-Christian tradition, Onan “spilled his seed upon the ground” and was condemned by God, Genesis 38:9-10 — “what he did was wicked in the sight of the Lord, and he put him to death also.” Unlike abortion, onanism is named in scripture.
Fanatics who follow their “truth” rather than scripture or fail to respect other traditions, including atheism, try to criminalize women’s reproductive activity. Men’s activity, in privacy, must also be regulated by criminal law. I am a practicing Catholic. Personally, abortion is anathema. My tradition says the Jews and others (all others, in my opinion) are saved. If they have different religious/conscientious views, attempts to ossify definitions of developing life to track a strange trajectory of Christian masculinism must concede that the Bible condemns male ejaculation explicitly but not abortion. For legislation, men first.
Coitus interruptus = abortion.
Emily Hartigan
Santa Fe