When I moved to Santa Fe 25 years ago, there were still cars around with "Think Rink" stickers on their bumpers. The beautiful ice rink facility at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center is the result of dedicated efforts by the local skating community to bring skating back to Santa Fe after an absence of about 10 years. I was hired by the city as a member of the first group of employees to work in the rink. Some of the pieces of information from my earliest job training in 2000 I still remember:
The rink ice-making capacity could theoretically support 2 regulation-sized hockey sheets.
The mechanical system was state-of-the art, with heat pulled from the rink being transferred to the pool area.
The filtered water and cement base produced the best skating ice in New Mexico.
The air in the rink was the cleanest in Santa Fe.
The proposal to reduce skating access in favor of part-time indoor soccer is ill-advised. Please don't sacrifice the first-class skating facility the people of Santa Fe supported. Surely our mayor and soccer fans can find or create another venue to accommodate their needs.
Valerie Frost
Santa Fe
Pushing against Vlad
Letter writer Raymond Singer continues to support Vlad the Impaler whose unprovoked attack on Ukraine now prompts Singer and his ilk to urge we withdraw our support ("Stop the war spending," Letters to the Editor, Jan. 30). The vaunted Russian Army has in one year proven inept at conquering innocent Ukraine, excelling only in what the Russian Army does best; butchering civilians and using missiles to target hospitals, schools, residential apartments, maternity facilities, ad nauseam. To give backbone to his woeful troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin enlisted the mercenary butchers who comprise the Wagner Group after pouring $6.5 billion to prop up Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, now a close ally of Putin.
So we should just shrug and walk away? Credit President Joe Biden with, however late, providing essential armaments to the brave and beleaguered people of Ukraine. Singer’s nonsense about the ”doomsday clock” raises the question; if Ukraine falls, what’s next for Putin? Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, maybe a chunk of Poland? As a wake up call to some, the only thing the world’s bad guys understand is cold steel at their throats. Let us tell our representatives we support the ongoing financial sacrifice the U.S. taxpayers make to support Ukraine as a noble pursuit of brave people determined to remain free and to blunt the bloody sword of Putin.
Michael Pschorr
Santa Fe
The basic right
Without the reproductive right to be born alive, all future rights are null and void.
Elaine Gere
Santa Fe
Don't ignore supporters
I was disappointed in what I believe was not objective reporting of the hearing on House Bill 7 (“Anti-abortion efforts targeted,” Feb. 7). The reporting did not provide an impartial account of the hearing. The article quoted opponents to the bill yet failed to mention that proponents of the bill were the clear majority of those present at the hearing. The article also failed to acknowledge the more than 30 people who testified in support of the bill, representing multiple citizens’ interest groups. In addition, a poll conducted by the committee chair, clearly showed that the majority of individuals at the hearing were in support of the bill.
Liza Solomon
chair, Indivisible SOS Santa Fe
Reproductive Rights Committee
Santa Fe
Store waste on site
Last Friday we waited for three hours in Senate Room 321 for the hearing of Senate Bill 53 that would preclude nuclear waste storage coming to New Mexico from commercial power plants across the nation, only to have it postponed until Monday. What will happen to the high-level waste if we are successful? Hold the commercial power plants financially accountable for the waste they generate, and those states who rely on this energy, for New Mexico has not.
Remove 70% of high-level waste from overcrowded cooling pools to dry casket storage on site. Improve the safety of these storage caskets by burying them deep in horizontal boreholes. In brief, hold the power plants liable to store safely their own waste on site, and avoid the horrific probabilities of nuclear accidents in the transport to New Mexico.