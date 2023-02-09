When I moved to Santa Fe 25 years ago, there were still cars around with "Think Rink" stickers on their bumpers. The beautiful ice rink facility at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center is the result of dedicated efforts by the local skating community to bring skating back to Santa Fe after an absence of about 10 years. I was hired by the city as a member of the first group of employees to work in the rink. Some of the pieces of information from my earliest job training in 2000 I still remember:

  • The rink ice-making capacity could theoretically support 2 regulation-sized hockey sheets.
  • The mechanical system was state-of-the art, with heat pulled from the rink being transferred to the pool area.
  • The filtered water and cement base produced the best skating ice in New Mexico.
  • The air in the rink was the cleanest in Santa Fe.

The proposal to reduce skating access in favor of part-time indoor soccer is ill-advised. Please don't sacrifice the first-class skating facility the people of Santa Fe supported. Surely our mayor and soccer fans can find or create another venue to accommodate their needs.

Popular in the Community