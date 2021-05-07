After a career in education, I have firsthand knowledge of how impoverished students struggle to learn. Psychologist Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of human needs suggests learning cannot occur before other, more basic needs are met. When children experience poverty, their ability to learn is significantly and negatively impacted.
Most government spending on children since 1990 has gone to families with incomes above the poverty line, leaving 1 in 6 children in poverty. The expanded Earned Income Tax Credits and Child Tax Credits in the American Rescue Plan are certainly welcome and long overdue.
It is in our society's best interest to see our children thrive. We must keep the momentum of this very effective anti-poverty tool in our toolbox. This initiative must be made permanent for us to truly take advantage of the many benefits it offers, especially for those children trying to concentrate in school.
Darla J. Swanson
RESULTS, Santa Fe
Powering jobs
Check this out and find out about renewable energy and jobs: www.renewableenergyworld.com/solar/there-are-30-times-more-jobs-created-from-rooftop-solar-vs-utility-scale-solar-utility-filing-says.
James Ewert
Santa Fe
Enriching our town
The Vladem Contemporary will open in two years, thanks in part to gifts exceeding $10.5 million from more than 1,000 donors, including 85 donors who gave $10,000 or more. These donors believe in the transformative power of art to improve our community. Not only will the display of beautiful art enrich our souls, but the positive economic impact of the Vladem will be extraordinary.
O’Dell Economics and Strategy forecasts that the Vladem, over a period of 10 years, will stimulate a total of $194 million in economic activity, supporting 345 jobs, producing $102 million in income for Santa Fe residents, and generating $12.3 million in state and local tax revenue. Instead of vilifying Bob and Ellen Vladem for their $4 million gift for the construction of the museum, we should all be thanking them and celebrating their vision of making Santa Fe an even greater art mecca and wonderful place to live.
Dan and Ashlyn Perry
co-chairs, Museum of New Mexico
Centennial Campaign for the Construction
of a Contemporary Art Museum
Santa Fe
Self-defense? Nope
All this talk about carrying weapons in order to defend one's self is nonsense. Some people own guns to go hunting; others are dedicated target shooters. But much gun ownership is simply to provide a sense of personal empowerment. It is part of the macho self-image. The more weapons, the more power. The more deadly the weapon, the greater the power.
If guns were really used for self-protection, women would be the main gun carriers. After all, women are far more likely to be assaulted than men — yet they rarely carry guns. Why? Because gun carrying is a male thing and has nothing to do with self-defense.
Stephen Silver
Santa Fe
A heartfelt gift
Thank you, Ellen and Bob Vladem, for your extraordinary and heartfelt gift to the soon-to-be-newest museum in Santa Fe, the Vladem Contemporary. As a member of the art loving community, I look forward to visiting what will be an important world-class museum — one of which we can all be proud. You are unselfishly willing to give a substantial gift to enhance the culture in Santa Fe. I, for one, appreciate your love of the arts and your generosity.
Harriet Schreiner
Santa Fe
To our readers: Send letters via the online form at santafenewmexican.com, or to igomez@sfnewmexican.com. The old letters@sfnewmexican.com email address is inactive. Any mail sent there is lost.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.