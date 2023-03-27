I read (“Most New Mexico national park sites saw attendance dip in 2022,” March 6) with interest. The article contrasted park attendance pre- and post-pandemic, which park visitors can attest accompanied another trend, pollution. National Park Service visitor-use statistics for El Malpais show that in 2021, visits surged with people eager to travel after lockdowns. Its peak was 181,000 visitors, the highest since records began in 1988. And the trash followed. At various hiking and picnic areas, people deposited their trash freely.
Pollution is a social health determinant, affecting health equity as described by epidemiologist Warren Winkelstein. Microplastics from litter are ingested by animals, with chemical ingredients potentiating across carnivorous species. Humans, as omnivores, face long-term negative health impacts. I recommend "Leave No Trace" become standard curriculum for grade-school students. Ideally, done outdoors where students and teachers would benefit from exposure to nature. I encourage school boards to consider this. Nature is good for us, and we must be good for nature.
Janus Herrera
Albuquerque
A cowardly Congress
Once again, there has been a shooting of little kids and their teachers. Three little kids; three adults. Yet Congress refuses to ban assault weapons, despite their rapid fire being necessary only in wartime. Any deranged person can take an assault rifle to a school and mow down kids and teachers. Why should Congress not take the same chance that every kid and teacher in the U.S. takes by going to school every day? Repeal the prohibition on guns in the Capitol. (Of course, Capitol police carry guns, to protect our two-faced representatives.)
Does Congress have the guts to face the crazies with assault rifles? Ha! Let the kids do it. And be sure to send thoughts and prayers.
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
False loyalty
The school shooting in Nashville once again calls attention to the fact that Americans are more loyal to gun ownership than to children. Every school shooting has a common denominator: a semi-automatic rifle was used in the crime. When are Americans going to restrict the manufacture and ownership of these weapons? We say that we value and honor our children, but our actions are not backing up these words.
JoAnn Bishop
Santa Fe
Yes to legalization
Joseph Rosenheim's piece on legalizing drugs is right on all points ("Legalizing drugs would benefit society," My View, March 26). We would put the cartels out of business, reduce the numbers of homeless on the streets and save billions on prosecutors, courts and prisons. For much less money, we would have less addiction, less crime and better cities. Simple, right? No, it is neither simple nor easy.
The primary obstacle to this plan is the deep-seated desire people have for fairness and justice. Many psychological studies show people will reject benefit to themselves if they perceive other people will be unjustly benefited. In the case of drugs and addiction, we would spend perhaps $1 and save $9 to abandon prohibition and pay for treatment. But we perceive the undeserving will benefit. If we had a big public campaign to show the costs/savings of legalization it might help us get past this fundamental obstacle we all have.
John Cook
Santa Fe
Who's the outsider?
Regarding the article ("Glorieta Pass commemoration organizer sees 'woke mentality' in obelisk foes," March 26) — The complete irony of the statement by Daniel Ortiz, "It gives me no great pleasure to say that we are in the midst of a cultural war. This war was brought to us by outsiders who don't understand our history and culture," was not lost on most readers. Who were the "outsiders" honored in 1867 who had little to no regard for a 1,000-year-old "history and culture" that preceded them in Oga Po'geh?