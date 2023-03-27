I read (“Most New Mexico national park sites saw attendance dip in 2022,” March 6) with interest. The article contrasted park attendance pre- and post-pandemic, which park visitors can attest accompanied another trend, pollution. National Park Service visitor-use statistics for El Malpais show that in 2021, visits surged with people eager to travel after lockdowns. Its peak was 181,000 visitors, the highest since records began in 1988. And the trash followed. At various hiking and picnic areas, people deposited their trash freely.

Pollution is a social health determinant, affecting health equity as described by epidemiologist Warren Winkelstein. Microplastics from litter are ingested by animals, with chemical ingredients potentiating across carnivorous species. Humans, as omnivores, face long-term negative health impacts. I recommend "Leave No Trace" become standard curriculum for grade-school students. Ideally, done outdoors where students and teachers would benefit from exposure to nature. I encourage school boards to consider this. Nature is good for us, and we must be good for nature.

Janus Herrera

Comments unavailable

Comments are currently unavailable due to technical difficulties. Support teams are working to correct the disruption. We apologize for the inconvenience.