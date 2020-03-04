Thank you to all the sponsors, supporters and activists who helped pass the critically needed Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act ("Gov. signs 'red-flag' legislation into law," Feb. 26).
We especially owe a debt of gratitude to Miranda Viscoli, a local hero and wonder woman who worked tirelessly to reduce gun violence the last seven years. Thanks also to Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, and Reps. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, and Joy Garrett, D-Albuquerque, not to mention our incredible gets-it-done governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham. The lives saved with this bill will never be known, but we do know if it’s just one, it’s a law we should all appreciate.
Barbara Bloomberg
member, Indivisible SOS
Santa Fe
Loved every minute
Kudos to Phill Casaus and The New Mexican for the excellent article about the upcoming retirement of Española Public Schools Superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez and the importance of public education, a bedrock of the American experience ("Dire search for next generation of educators," Commentary, Feb. 16). What a loss Gutierrez will be — to the students, parents, teachers and staff of Española public schools, as well as to education in New Mexico. I wish her well and hope for the best for public education throughout this nation.
Kay Lockridge
Santa Fe
Trump's need to destroy
President Donald Trump’s obsession with demolishing environmental rules is now focused on the half-century-old National Environment Policy Act. This latest rollback would not only lead to a stampede of oil, gas and coal extraction in New Mexico, but could also put timber companies in charge of evaluating the impacts of climate-wreaking tree clearing and burning projects even if there is a conflict of interest. NEPA — which requires consideration of preserving forests that capture carbon and allows for community input — must not become more road kill in Trump’s war on our health and safety. Learn more at santafeforestcoalition.org. Comments are due March 10.
Sam Hitt
president, Santa Fe Forest Coalition
Santa Fe
Ousting just business
The coverage of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s and Gordon Sondland’s firing was so completely anti-Trump, self-serving and disingenuous. If any of the people bleating about it were a CEO, and one of their staff undermined them, went over their heads or behind their backs, or made it clear they had a total lack of respect for their leadership, they would absolutely fire that person.
To get things done, you need a team you trust and believe in, and you want the same from them. It’s totally justified for President Donald Trump to have wanted them gone. It isn’t revenge, or even some kind of loyalty requirement, despite what the headlines have been repeating ad nauseam; it’s just good business.
Peter Jacobson
Cedar Crest
Stop the shaming
I noticed in the recent photo of the anti-abortion rally on the front page of The New Mexican (“Standing against abortion,” Jan. 23) that most of the people in that photo are men. That’s interesting, because 100 percent of babies that end up aborted are caused by men. So here is a message to those men: You are the cause of abortions. Stop shaming and blaming the women who have to make life-wrenching decisions to end unwanted pregnancies.
If you really want to end all abortions, stop focusing on the end of the process — focus on the beginning, which is irresponsible men. Have rallies that enlighten men. This goes to women who shame and blame other women, also. Fix the beginning of the process, and that will fix the end. There will be no more abortions when people stop being irresponsible in the first place.
Robin Williams
Santa Fe
Prioritize rightly
I want to respond to those who are against "red-flag" laws and other gun control measures ("Gov. signs 'red-flag' legislation into law," Feb. 26). The problem with these people is they are willing to accept the deaths of children, in schools and other places. They prioritize their gun rights over the lives of others.
Roberta Adams
Santa Fe
