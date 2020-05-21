The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is supposed to be fostering the recovery of the Mexican gray wolf in Arizona and New Mexico, is instead using aerial gunning, trapping and removal from the wild of wolves to satisfy the livestock industry.
In March, three pups and an alpha male were gunned down by federal agents. This is so wrong. Please learn more at Lobos of the Southwest, Center for Biological Diversity and WildEarth Guardians. Make a comment at regulations.gov, Docket No. FWS-R2-ES-2020-0007.
Evalyn Bemis
Santa Fe
Community spirit
You go, Santa Fe: As published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on May 18:
“[P]eople living in more diverse areas were more likely to perceive themselves and others as being part of the same local community … regardless of ethnic and cultural differences. This finding held true globally, nationally, and individually. People living in more homogeneous areas, however, maintain racial ethnic and religious stereotypes that are less accepting of people outside of that identity.”
Martin Lipton
Santa Fe
Money talks
Hydroxychloroquine. Follow the money, folks.
Liz Paterson
Cerrillos
Open the outdoors
Staying home is over unless you have the coronavirus or were near someone who might have had it. For hundreds last weekend, it was off to the great outdoors. But if you tried to camp or picnic along the Pecos, everything was closed. Families weren’t putting up with it. They parked bumper to bumper along the Pecos River, hopped the fence to the closed picnic sites and jumped the guardrails to pitch tents on the river bank.
Fly rods ready, warnings that said “closed” be damned.
There’s a lot of camping in the Pecos, but the rangers managing the Santa Fe National Forest along the river aren’t around. Someone needs to give them the keys to unlock the gates. Besides opening grounds, they can make a contribution to social distancing, which also evaporated over the weekend. You can’t park trucks and cars nose to nose and keep 6 feet away.
Local rangers usually do a good job. Somebody in a tower in Washington, D.C., needs to get a rocket in their email, pronto. Open up! Fresh air is the best inoculation against the virus.
Bob Dowling
Santa Fe
Failure to serve
It really burns me to hear the con man in the White House talking trash about President Barack Obama. President Donald Trump will never be the good, honest or smart person that Obama is. I don’t understand how people can support him. Especially military veterans who served this country during war, who are disabled and/or homeless. I served my country in the Army. Trump states he was incapable of serving in the military. There is a word for a man who does not serve his country when called upon.
Joe Gurulé
Santa Fe
A river of fun
Regarding city work on the river: Kudos to whoever thought of doing the water features on the river near Ricardo Road. Walked by yesterday and the pools were full of kids and dogs all having a great time. Keeping proper social distance, of course. What a nice thing to do.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
