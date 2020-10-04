Today’s forest restoration is based on the mistaken idea that historic fires often burned frequently and stayed on the ground (“Forest restoration will prevent disaster here,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 27). In fact, before European settlement, fires burned much less often than generally assumed and occasionally flared up to kill all the trees. For example, the driest forest types in the Santa Fe watershed experienced a fire on average once every forty years, not the once every 5 to 10 years commonly reported.
Restoration efforts are thrown off course by sampling only mature trees that have survived low-intensity fires to generalize about fire histories. Non-random sampling fails to see that the majority of Western landscapes were once made up of younger forests shaped by and adapted to fires of all types.
The smoke from intentionally started fires not only threatens public health during the pandemic but also harms microbial communities that replenish soil nutrients and organic matter and enhance water absorption. Standing dead trees, down logs and native shrubs important to wildlife are also depleted by continuous burning at short intervals. Most significantly, restoration that eliminates 90 percent of the younger trees slows recovery following wildfires and works against forest adaptation to a warmer and dryer world.
Sam Hitt
Santa Fe Forest Coalition
Santa Fe
Bad associations
The "proud boys" individual who is crying about being called a hate group ("Proud Boys in New Mexico deny hate group label," Sept. 29). Well, like my mom said, "birds of a feather flock together." If not a hate group, then why associate with hate groups?
Mile Dicello
Santa Fe
Sure
Nixon wasn't a crook, Trump isn't a racist and the Proud Boys aren't a hate group. Right.
Richard Glaze
Santa Fe
Enhanced communication
Frequently letters appear here that are written by those with an experience with Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. Often, important work that takes place behind the scenes receives little acknowledgement.
In March 2017, the Patient and Family Advisory Council was established and is led by Chief Nursing Officer Monica Leyba. The committee provides an avenue to represent the “patient voice” to senior leadership and staff of Christus ensuring that safe, individualized and personalized care is delivered. The committee includes patients, families, community members and Christus staff. Members are kept informed of the many hospital activities, e.g., progress on the renovations, patient satisfaction with care and new initiatives designed to enhance continuity of patient care delivery; perhaps equally, if not more important — ideas and suggestions are solicited from the community members.
Why is this important? I truly believe that this effort underscores the amazing work being done in the hospital to enhance communication so that all feel included in activities and programmatic offerings by Christus. That way, all have a voice in the future of our hospital.
Caroline B. Burnett, ScD, RN
Santa Fe
Questionable subsidies
As a survivor of physical abuse, I’m sickened that our governor, the Economic Development Department and my opponent for the state Senate, Sen. Pete Campos, a Senate Finance Committee member, have not called into question the state’s subsidies to the studio, Netflix, in the wake of the Cuties scandal. In 2019, New Mexico agreed to provide Netflix with up to $350 million in direct, taxpayer-funded subsidies disguised as tax credits for 10 years of production.
Cuties portrays prepubescent girls whom are being groomed to perform in a burlesque-type show. The sexual glamourization of young girls via Cuties must be stopped. It’s a slam to survivors while a nod to the sex trafficking industry that is flourishing in New Mexico.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order committing the U.S. to “prevent human trafficking and the online exploitation of children.” In New Mexico, there is nothing. If elected, I will work to put guidelines on the film industry and see that a sex trafficking task force is created. I’m calling on the governor to contact Netflix and communicate New Mexico’s disgust with Cuties. Please contact Gov. Michelle Grisham Lujan and urge her to stop New Mexico’s relationship with Netflix until Cuties is pulled.
Melissa Fryzel
Angel Fire
Control the mike
The first Presidential Debate suggests one clearly, obvious improvement. During any two minute response to a question, the candidate speaking has his microphone switched on. The other non-speaking candidate has his microphone turned off.
If the non-speaking candidate wishes to interrupt, the TV viewing audience will only see his lips moving. Since much of what the president said during his rude, interruptions last night, didn’t have much substance, the silence and his moving lips would say it all. There is nothing like being Presidential, to make a loud and clear statement to the American voters.
Is there?
David LaPlantz
Santa Fe
'War against decency'
I watched the debate last night, along with millions of Americans and, sadly, millions around the world. What we saw was what presidential historian John Meacham said was President Trump declaring “war against decency and democracy”. Never mind that the “rules” for the debate were hammered out by both political parties, the President apparently saw no reason why they should apply to him. The results were shocking, embarrassing, and suggesting a shamelessness that has all too often characterized this president, his supporters in the Senate, and Attorney General William Barr.
Without dwelling on matters of substance, white supremacy, empathy for Joe Biden’s loss of a son, management of the pandemic crisis, mail-in ballots, and poll watchers, what we witnessed last night was so contrary to our cherished democratic principles, never mind our respect for the office of president, as to far exceed the daily terms used to describe the words and actions of this president such as “disturbing,” or even “dangerous.”
For me, the president’s performance was on a par, in terms of its impact, with Joseph Welch’s historic comment to Sen. Joseph McCarthy on June 6, 1954, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” Those words are remembered as being instrumental in changing the course of American history. My hope, with our election but days away, is that the President’s “performance" of last night, will cement a new course, a new direction, to this country. It is imperative that Americans seize that opportunity to VOTE to ensure that this happens.
Paul Lazarus
Professor Emeritus, University of Miami
Santa Fe
The big sigh
Remember when our nation heard Al Gore sigh audibly in a presidential debate and lost the presidency over his impertinence in making a sound while his opponent spoke. What happened that 60 million people became such boors and people who celebrate uncivil action that would result in a child's suspension from any classroom? Republicans, please. Next round, find someone with manners. Try Bush, Romney, McCain, Dole videos to see how that works.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Character counts
In the first Presidential debate we have witnessed the unmasked President we wanted, according to the Electoral College: raging, unhinged, uncaring about civilized behavior in debate, unworthy of the legacy of former Presidents.
Elections matter. And character matters.
This was true before the 2016 election ever happened. And Democrats must shoulder much blame for that catastrophe, not on character, but on overconfidence.
But our clear choice is summarized in a T-shirt I bought more than three years ago and wear frequently. It says:
SUPER
CALLOUS
FRAGILE
RACIST
SEXIST
NAZI
POTUS
Character matters. And this character, in my granddaddy's words, "ain't got none."
Vote Democrat if you can, but please vote.
Richard S. D. Hawkins
Santa Fe
After watching the first presidential debate, of 2020, I feel obligated to talk with your readers. The child-like behavior of our president would never have been tolerated in a fifth-grade classroom debate. Throughout the evening, he had no regard whatsoever of debate rules (about time to speak & time to remain quiet.) If I had to give a two-word description of him it would be rude interruptor. Is this how we want our nation’s leader to behave?
Former Vice President Joe Biden attempted to listen to Trump’s comments without reaction or interruption, although he did interrupt a few times out of frustration, so he could get his words in edgewise. As the former vice president commented, “This is so unpresidential.” My two words for Biden would be patient listener. This is man who conducts himself properly.
As topics were raised, many answers by the president were rapidly switched to what he wanted to say as opposed to answering moderator Chris Wallace’s questions. I wish I had been timing their responses, because one debater took much more time than the other; this was totally unfair. Wallace, who was supposed to be able to regulate times was not able to stop the “ranting” from one participant. He needed to be much more forceful when asking for respect of the “accepted-by-both-parties debate rules: 2 uninterrupted minutes per speaker per topic.” This leads me to an idea for an addition in the next debate: A mute button would be a perfect solution.
Please register to vote. You still have time. Tuesday, Oct. 6, is the registration deadline. Then, get your ballot and vote — by mail, hand it in, vote early in person or on Nov. 3 in person. Just do it.
Christine Spigarelli
Rio Rancho
No more debates
Two more of these debacles? I hope not. I agree with Nancy Pelosi (and the New York Times‘ Frank Bruni) that Joe Biden should not waste the time to debate President Donald Trump. A debate presupposes rationality, intelligence and command of facts. With one member not capable of playing by the rules, or even capable of using those assumptions, why should Biden expose himself to a real-time, in-person bullying session and to Trump’s inanities? And worse, it gives Trump a platform for seeding doubt about democratic elections and institutions and fanning the fuel of divisiveness.
Biden is better off doing a media and social media blitz where he is able to present his positions and his humanity without the theater of a supposed “debate.” The only acceptable compromise would be if it were a tightly controlled debate, in which each candidate responded to the same question, but from separate venues, in sequence, with firm control on the time for each question and microphone control by a moderator when Trump interrupts. One person gets five minutes to present. Mic off. Then each person, in sequence, with the other mic off, gets to rebut the position. So there’s no talking over, avoiding the bullying and rants. Under those circumstances, Biden might want to agree to a “debate.” That would at least isolate Trump’s rants and expose them for what they are.
S.J. Fiske
Santa Fe
Cancel them
Upon reflection, muting the candidates microphones will be neither sufficient nor appropriate. The only solution to the debate disaster, perpetrated by the depraved wannabe despot, is for the Commission on Presidential Debates to cancel the two remaining debates. Donald Trump must not be given another opportunity to ignore the rules, bully his opponent and the moderator, demean the office of the presidency, weaken our national security by exposing the total ineptitude and ignorance of the commander in chief, and embarrass the nation in the eyes of the world. Debate Commission, be brave and do the right thing. Cancel future debates, and explain why to the American public.
Don Clark
Santa Fe
Manners, information
After sitting through the debate, I had no clear idea of what the candidates’ plans are as the potential elected president. It is imperative that we citizens can understand our candidates’ positions and plans. In addition, we deserve to have a civil discourse as a basis for any debate. It is clear that these men cannot be in the same room and carry on a discourse that benefits voters. My suggestion, should there be any more debates, is that the candidates be put in separate rooms, be asked questions and have rebuttal times without being interrupted. Anything else would be a national embarrassment and a loss of information needed by the electorate. Sad, but a sign of the times.
Doug McDowell
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.