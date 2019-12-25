The impeachment of Donald Trump, while imperative, is also a sideshow to the unaddressed serial treason of Trump, and those who aid and abet him. Trump commits new acts of aid and comfort to our foreign and domestic enemies every day. Who are the domestic enemies, the traitors among us? By their resistance to, and votes against, impeachment, we shall know them.
Marshall Allen
Santa Fe
Little things matter
Climate change is getting worse every day. We need to stop burning fossil fuels, stop polluting the air, stop cutting down trees and stop killing animals every day.
When I grow up, I want to live in a world that is clean and everybody gets along. People are too greedy in our modern-day world. Wealthy business owners and millionaires who have all the money in the world don’t even use it all. The money that is left over is spent on things that make our world worse, not better, most of the time.
If you don’t know what to do, start with the little things. Don’t leave the water running when you’re not using it; use a reusable water bottle instead of a plastic one. If you have the money, buy solar panels; if you don’t need a car to get somewhere, bike or walk. If everybody starts doing the little things first, maybe the oceans won’t be so polluted, the air will be more clean and there will be more trees and animals. We need all the help we can get.
Gabriela W.
age 10
Española
Adding bliss to the joy
A jumbo thanks to Performance Santa Fe and the Lensic Performing Arts Center for A Celtic Family Christmas, an incredible performance led by the Canadians Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, five of their seven children, two guitarists and the pianist. All were outstanding! The “fiddlers,” as mom and dad called themselves, were absolutely beyond belief. Their kids, ages 14 and under, were especially amazing as they not only entertained the sold-out audience with their “fiddles” but also sang, danced, played the drum and piano — similar to their parents’ additional skills.
This was one of the best performances I have ever seen. Please have them back next Christmas season ... and the next.
Rick Tyner
Santa Fe
Worry about red lights
Once again, our city leaders think speeding on our streets is an issue (“Public Safety Committee backs speed camera proposal,” Dec. 18). I’ve been retired for 10 years and have lived in Santa Fe all my life, so I have plenty of experience driving our roadways. What I have noticed in at least the last two years is highly congested thoroughfares throughout the city at all hours of the day. In fact, it’s so bad that I find it hard to even reach the speed limits. What I have also noticed are drivers grossly and intentionally running red lights in those high traffic areas.
Just yesterday afternoon, I saw the traffic light turn red at the intersection of Rodeo Road and Richards Avenue and five cars ran the red light. I see this all the time, as well as the crashes that result due to these red-light runners. I believe the city is barking up the wrong tree in thinking speed boxes or vans are going to be the answer to our red-light runner problem. Please rethink and reanalyze.
Richard Duran
Santa Fe
Bring them back
I just want to thank Performance Santa Fe and the Lensic Performing Arts Center for bringing Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy, A Celtic Family Christmas.
It was an outstanding show before a sold-out audience. Their children are so talented, playing multiple instruments, singing and dancing. If the show did not put one in the Christmas spirit, I do not know what will. Please bring them back to Santa Fe anytime.
Paul Elsey
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Marshall Allen if you know what acts of treason please let the Democrats know they have been unable to find them. They keep making up charges and then changing them two and three times and now they are stuck not knowing what to do.
The country is in far better shape since Trump took office....You cannot remove a president simply because he hurt your feelings...I f you look at the facts Trump was impeached for Biden's crimes...Hopefully we'll have four more years of Trump's success .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.