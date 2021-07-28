I have wondered why the city’s recreational facilities (Genoveva Chavez, Fort Marcy and Salvador Perez) are closed on Sundays. I believe the city says it’s because it doesn’t have enough recreational workers. Why is that? Maybe because the city starts recreational workers at $12.40 an hour. The city’s living wage is $12.32 an hour. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said: “It is utterly embarrassing that ‘pay people enough to live’ is a stance that’s even up to debate.” She thinks the living wage should be at least $15 an hour. In Santa Fe, McDonald’s starts its workers at $14 an hour and Panda Express starts its workers at $14.50 an hour. I guess that’s why McDonald’s and Panda Express are open on Sundays and city recreational facilities remain locked shut.
Zachary Shandler
Santa Fe
Fix the meters
I second Claudia Essenburg’s My View on July 25 regarding parking meters. What were they thinking? We were visiting Spanish Market on Saturday and parked at a meter on Galisteo Street.
There were four options for paying: cash, credit card, online or by phone. The online/phone options were not possible since I don’t — oh horrors! — carry my phone with me everywhere. So we tried quarters. Nothing. On two different meters. Then a credit card. Nothing on one meter, “approved” after around a four-minute wait on another.
By then, we had tried quarters again with no luck. There was no notification on the meter that the card was processing, so we had no idea if that was working. After the quarters and, finally, the “approved” (with no request for the amount of time needed), I finally hit the cancel button. Again, no acknowledgement. So we left a note on the car about our trials and went to the market. With luck, my credit card will be charge for an infinite amount of parking, no? For heaven’s sake, fix the meters.
Cathy Turner
Santa Fe
Who made Pataki the expert?
Why does ex-New York Gov. George Pataki’s My View piece, “Avangrid is the Right Partner for New Mexico,” feel like a paid put-up job? Pataki hasn’t been governor for 14 years. Yet he writes with a depth of detail that suggests he’s been following Avangrid and its 80 percent owner Iberdrola minutely since he left office.
And why this sudden interest in New Mexico and its future? The state of New York is one of the biggest consumers of electricity in the world. New Mexico is one of the smallest.
Avangrid, it seems to me, is not interested, really, in the future of New Mexico so much as deploying our resources to feed giant energy-starved markets like Texas and California. For Pataki to come out of the woodwork and say Iberdrola and Avangrid “will be the right partner in New Mexico” sounds naive, ingenuine and not a little suspect for its concern for the state’s welfare.
Dick Altman
Santa Fe
We need thoughtful development
There is a difference about transforming a city for the better or for the worst. Santa Fe always makes some list somewhere every year where it tops some chart for something. But probably not too much longer, as the city has taken a severe turn toward development for development’s sake with overcrowded city streets, Bitcoin ATMs and a proposal by some city councilors to build much taller buildings.
As much as I admire and like many of our city leaders, they have changed Santa Fe too much in too short a time.
The process for growth has not been a thoughtful one. There are too many developments happening all at once and no structure to support them. There have been zero traffic studies. And no studies in creating jobs to support all the new people living in the new developments who will now be overflowing onto and overwhelming city streets and our schools, which have historically always struggled. The College of Santa Fe (erroneously labeled the midtown project by city leaders) should remain an institution for higher learning and not be turned into more retail stores and housing developments. What town doesn’t benefit from a university presence? Time to revisit House Bill 577 and saving and supporting higher education in Santa Fe, not just more development.
I cannot in all honesty support what has happened here. The development going on speaks volumes to inexperience and a rush to align Santa Fe with a business front from out-of-town developers. No thanks. This is a special city with an emphasis on history and arts, culture and learning, and it needs leaders who respect and revere this.
We need development, but it needs to be thoughtful and well planned with long-term planning in place, not fast and furiously whipped out in just a couple of years. What is happening here does not reflect good judgment.
Melissa Williams
Santa Fe
Impressive athlete
Simone Biles’ most impressive exercise to date? Her right and responsibility to listen to and take care of herself. 10!
Kasia McRoberts
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Melissa Williams, you are spot on with your comments. And this I believe is what Santa Fe gets when it elected the current Mayor. The goal of outsiders is usually expanding and growth at all costs. They don’t understand the true heart of this community. We will be regretting this soon enough for so many reasons.
Mr. Altman, IMHO what you fail to understand is NY and California has been calling the shots for New Mexico for a long time. Avangrid will destroy the beauty of NM landscape with wind farms and solar arrays and make billions on Texas, Arizona and California with our resources. We are an easy state to get over on we never pay attention to the game, our politicians are to busy filling their own pockets.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.