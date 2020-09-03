In response to Milan Simonich’s column (“Congresswoman doesn’t shoot straight in copycat ad,” Ringside Seat, Aug. 30): Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small says “to unwind” she likes to fire her Winchester rifle.
Has she considered reading a book instead?
Felicia Rocca
Santa Fe
Time to weep
Recently, the Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame, issued a statement regarding legendary coach Lou Holtz’s speech at the Republican National Convention. Jenkins said, “While Lou Holtz is a former coach at Notre Dame, his use of the university’s name must not be taken to imply that the university endorses his views, any candidate or political party.” Holtz said he was not speaking for Notre Dame, just mentioning his time there. Sadly, with this statement, Jenkins took sides against the unborn. In the Roman Catholic Church’s catechism, abortion is defined as intrinsically evil, contrary to moral law and a violation of the Fifth Commandment. There is a statue on campus of Holtz acknowledging his accomplishments there; I hope it is not removed. There is also a statue at the Basilica of Our Lady holding Baby Jesus that reads, “In Memory of the Innocent Victims of Abortion, erected by Notre Dame Knights of Columbus.” At the Oklahoma City National Memorial, there is statue of Jesus called And Jesus Wept. I envision Our Lady at Notre Dame with this inscription “And Our Lady Wept” because of the choices being made by her school.
Gilbert Pino
Santa Fe
Political spectacle
As a citizenship tutor with Santa Fe Literacy Volunteers, I object to the Republican Party using immigrants in a naturalization ceremony as part of its convention. It is demeaning to these immigrants’ achievement in successfully completing a difficult naturalization process to use them as props in a political spectacle.
Moreover, at least three of the five immigrants had no advance notice that their ceremony would be televised during the convention and that President Donald Trump would be present. Including this event in the convention was an effort to make it seem as though this immigrant-bashing president welcomes immigrants and that the Republican Party is associated with granting U.S. citizenship.
Also, by turning the solemn ceremony into a campaign stunt, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from promoting political interests during the normal course of work to influence an election.
Donald Levering
Santa Fe
Enjoyable reading
I always look forward to reading Kim Shanahan’s column, Building Santa Fe, in The New Mexican every Sunday. He writes on real estate issues no one talks about. He is balanced in his coverage of controversial topics like affordable housing.
Shanahan is a real asset to the newspaper. His extensive experience in Santa Fe real estate development sheds a light on the current direction of real estate projects.
Jeanne Patrick
Santa Fe
Failure to drain
So the dear leader was going to “drain the swamp?” Instead, he has created a cesspool with the unbelievably festering stench of cronyism, outright shameless criminal activity and complete disregard for the Constitution. He continues to fragment our democracy and society by using the “us vs. them” political maneuver known simply as fascism, an incredibly effective exercise of hate that wreaked havoc on the world in the 1930s. How could his lap dogs, sycophants and blind followers willingly sign up for it or voluntarily decide to remain completely blind to the history and fascism of the 1930s? The former Grand Old Party will continue to marginalize its fellow citizens while wrapped in the flag (or groping it, like dear leader) and hypocritically sporting a Bible. Those same followers will not reap special benefits over the “them” factions, if that is what they are thinking. They will become victims also, along with all of us if we allow our democratic republic to die for one insane, ego-driven, malignant narcissistic fool of a man-child, a true American imposter.
David Ford
Santa Fe
Try humility
I was appalled by the governor of New Mexico’s malicious mischaracterization of the use of COVID-19 person protection equipment by the good citizens of Española. I suggest she watch a week of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood on PBS to try and develop a much-needed sense of humility.
Daniel Hughes
Española
